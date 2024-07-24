Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Polyoxymethylene (POM) Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Polyoxymethylene (POM) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polyoxymethylene (POM) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.76 billion in 2023 to $5.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automotive industry demand, consumer goods manufacturing, replacement of metal and other plastics, electronics industry growth, and increasing industrial applications.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The polyoxymethylene (POM) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand from emerging economies, innovation in material science, sustainability initiatives, electric vehicles (EVs) market growth, and medical and healthcare sector expansion.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16154&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market

The rise of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the polyoxymethylene (POM) market going forward. The automotive industry designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and buses. The increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, advancements in technology, expanding transportation infrastructure, growing demand for mobility solutions, and shifting consumer preferences towards convenience and comfort are leading to growth in the automotive industry. Polyoxymethylene (POM) is used in the automotive industry for various applications such as interior and exterior trims, door handles, fuel systems, gears, bearings, and other components due to its excellent mechanical properties, low friction coefficient, and resistance to wear and chemicals.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyoxymethylene-pom-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the polyoxymethylene (POM) market include BASF SE, LG Chem Ltd., China National Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company.

Major companies operating in the polyoxymethylene (POM) market are developing innovative products, such as sustainable polyoxymethylene products, to address increasing environmental concerns and meet the growing demand for eco-friendly materials in various industries. Sustainable polyoxymethylene products play a crucial role in reducing environmental impact while maintaining high performance in various engineering applications.

Segments:

1) By Type: Homopolymer, Copolymer

2) By Forming Method: Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Extrusion

3) By Application: Circuit Boards, Wiring, Fuel Systems, Cooling Systems, Structural Glass, Metered Dose Inhalers, Small Gear Wheels, Ball Bearings, Door Lock Systems, Other Applications

4) By End User Industry: Aerospace, Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial And Machinery, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the polyoxymethylene market in 2023. The regions covered in the polyoxymethylene (POM) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Definition

Polyoxymethylene (POM) is a versatile engineering thermoplastic renowned for its exceptional mechanical properties, including high stiffness, strength, and dimensional stability. It is commonly used in various industries for applications such as precision parts in automotive, electrical, and consumer goods, owing to its excellent wear resistance, low friction, and chemical inertness.

Polyoxymethylene (POM) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Polyoxymethylene (POM) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on polyoxymethylene (POM) market size, polyoxymethylene (POM) market drivers and trends, polyoxymethylene (POM) market major players, polyoxymethylene (POM) competitors' revenues, polyoxymethylene (POM) market positioning, and polyoxymethylene (POM) market growth across geographies. The polyoxymethylene (POM) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polystyrene-plastic-material-and-resins-global-market-report

Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polypropylene-plastic-material-and-resins-global-market-report

Polyphenylene Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyphenylene-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Unveiling the Chemistry of Success: Chemical Auxiliary Agents Market Analysis 🌍