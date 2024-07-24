Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nuclear medicine radioisotopes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.57 billion in 2023 to $8.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to discovery of radioactivity, emergence of nuclear medicine, therapeutic applications, clinical research, and patient demand.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The nuclear medicine radioisotopes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare spending, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of environmental sustainability, education campaigns and awareness programs and growth in medical tourism.

Growth Driver Of The Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market

The rising cases of cardiovascular diseases are expected to propel the growth of the nuclear medicine radioisotope market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases refer to a group of diseases that affect the heart and blood vessels. The rising cases of cardiovascular diseases are due to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, increasing rates of obesity, and aging populations. The nuclear medicine radioisotopes are invaluable in diagnosing, evaluating, and managing cardiovascular diseases with detailed insights into cardiac function, perfusion, and tissue viability, which are essential for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment planning.

Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the nuclear medicine radioisotopes market include Cardinal Health Inc., Bayer AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, GE HealthCare Technologies, BWX Technologies Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

Major companies operating in the nuclear medicine radioisotopes market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as the compact low-energy cyclotron, to improve the production and availability of radioisotopes, ensuring more efficient and accessible diagnostic and therapeutic options. A compact, low-energy cyclone is a small particle accelerator used to create radioisotopes for medical imaging and treatments in nuclear medicine.

Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Segments:

1) By Type: Technetium-99m (Tc-99m), Thallium-201 (Tl-201), Iodine (I-123), Fluorine-18, Rubidium-82 (Rb-82), Iodine-131 (I-131), Lutetium-177 (Lu-177), Radium-223 (Ra-223) And Alpharadin, Actinium-225 (Ac-225), Other Types

2) By Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Thyroid, Neurology, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics, Education And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the nuclear medicine radioisotopes market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the nuclear medicine radioisotopes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Definition

Nuclear medicine radioisotopes are radioactive isotopes used in nuclear medicine to diagnose, treat, and research various medical conditions. These isotopes emit radiation detected and imaged by specialized equipment or deliver therapeutic doses of radiation to targeted tissues. Nuclear medicine radioisotopes are essential in modern medical diagnostics and treatments, providing critical information and therapeutic options that improve patient outcomes.

