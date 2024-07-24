Neurogenetic Testing Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.02 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.6%

Neurogenetic Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neurogenetic testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.54 billion in 2023 to $0.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of neurological disease cases, increase research in life science domain, increasing prevalence of parkinson's disease, increased cases of cancer, and rising awareness among healthcare professionals.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The neurogenetic testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding applications in personalized medicine, rise in chronic diseases, increased number of hospitals, increased number of diagnostic laboratories and growing demand for early disease detection.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Neurogenetic Testing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16131&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Neurogenetic Testing Market

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the neurogenetic testing market. Neurological disorders refer to any conditions that affect the nervous system, which includes the brain, spinal cord, and nerves. The prevalence of neurological disorders are the cause of genetic predisposition, infections, trauma, toxins, autoimmune responses, and degeneration. Neurogenetic testing significantly enhances the diagnosis, treatment, and management of neurological disorders by offering personalized insights into genetic risk factors, guiding treatment decisions, and empowering individuals and families to make informed healthcare choices, thereby improving patient care and outcomes.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurogenetic-testing-global-market-report

Neurogenetic Testing Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the neurogenetic testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mayo Clinic, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Laboratory Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Eurofins Scientific Inc.

Major companies operating in the neurogenetic testing market are developing innovative products, such as whole-genome sequencing, to enhance the accuracy and scope of genetic analysis, enabling more comprehensive and personalized testing for neurological disorders. Whole-genome sequencing (WGS) is a comprehensive genetic testing method that involves determining the complete DNA sequence of an individual's entire genome.

Neurogenetic Testing Market Segments:

1) By Type: Microarray Analysis, Whole-Exome Sequencing (WES), Multiplex Ligation Dependent Probe Amplification (MLPA), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests, Other Types

2) By Disease: Rare Genetic Disorder, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington’s Disease, Fragile X Syndrome, Other Diseases

3) By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Diagnostics Laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the neurogenetic testing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the neurogenetic testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Neurogenetic Testing Market Definition

Neurogenetic testing is a type of genetic testing that focuses on identifying genetic variations associated with neurological disorders or conditions affecting the nervous system. It is used for diagnosing, predicting, and managing neurological disorders, as well as facilitating research and the development of personalized treatment approaches in the field of neurology and genetics.

Neurogenetic Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Neurogenetic Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on neurogenetic testing market size, neurogenetic testing market drivers and trends, neurogenetic testing market major players, neurogenetic testing competitors' revenues, neurogenetic testing market positioning, and neurogenetic testing market growth across geographies. The neurogenetic testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetic-testing-global-market-report

Epigenetics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/epigenetics-global-market-report

Optogenetics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/optogenetics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

