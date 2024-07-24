Polyethylene Glycol Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.86 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.3%

Polyethylene Glycol Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The polyethylene glycol market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.31 billion in 2023 to $4.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing demand for pharmaceuticals, increasing use in textile manufacturing, rising demand in the automotive sector, growing awareness about environmental concerns, regulatory approvals, and safety standards compliance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The polyethylene glycol market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shifting consumer preferences towards green products, expanding applications in nanotechnology, increasing demand for personal care products, regulatory focus on sustainable production practices, and growing demand from emerging economies.

Growth Driver Of The Polyethylene Glycol Market

The rising demand for medication is expected to propel the growth of the polyethylene glycol market going forward. Factors behind the rising demand for medication include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging populations, advancements in medical treatments, expanding healthcare coverage, and rising consumer awareness of healthcare options. Polyethylene glycol acts as a fundamental element in pharmaceutical compositions, aiding in drug delivery mechanisms, boosting solubility, and enhancing the effectiveness of treatments.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the polyethylene glycol market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Major companies operating in the polyethylene glycol market are developing high-dose formulations of polyethylene glycol (PEG) medications to improve patient convenience and compliance. These formulations are designed to reduce the frequency of dosing, thereby enhancing patient adherence to the treatment regimen.

Segments:

1) By Type: Molecular Weight (Mw) (Less than 1000), Molecular Weight (Mw) (1000-10000), Molecular Weight (Mw) (Greater Than 10000)

2) By Form: Opaque Liquid, Powder, Flakes, White Waxy Solid

3) By Application: Medical And Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Building And Construction, Plastics, Aerospace, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the polyethylene glycol market in 2023. The regions covered in the polyethylene glycol market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Polyethylene Glycol Market Definition

Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is a synthetic polymer produced via the polymerization of ethylene oxide molecules to form joining units of ethylene glycol by an ether linkage. It acts as a laxative by retaining water in the stool, making it easier to pass, and is commonly used for bowel preparation before medical procedures. Its versatility and safety profile make it widely utilized across different fields.

