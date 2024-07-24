Sequencing Reagents Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Sequencing Reagents Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sequencing reagents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.99 billion in 2023 to $10.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the adoption of sequencing in drug discovery and development, government initiatives to promote genomics research, rising applications of sequencing in clinical diagnostics, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and the emergence of precision medicine initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sequencing reagents market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a rise in cancer genomics research and precision oncology, growth of bioinformatics tools and software for data analysis, rising investments in genomics research and healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for personalized medicine, expanding applications of sequencing in agriculture and livestock.

Growth Driver Of The Sequencing Reagents Market

The rising demand and development of personalized medicine are expected to propel the growth of the sequencing reagents market going forward. Personalized medicine, also known as precision medicine, is an innovative approach to medical treatment that tailors healthcare decisions and interventions to the individual characteristics of each patient. The rising demand for personalized medicine is fueled by genomics and molecular diagnostics advancements, enabling tailored treatments based on individual genetic profiles and disease characteristics. Sequencing reagents play a crucial role in personalized medicine by allowing the precise analysis of individual genetic information for tailored diagnostic and therapeutic interventions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the sequencing reagents market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Major companies operating in the sequencing reagents market are focused on developing innovative technology, such as Illumina Complete Long Read technology, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Illumina complete long-read technology is an advanced sequencing technology developed that combines the accuracy and throughput of short-read sequencing with the comprehensive coverage and ability to span complex genomic regions provided by long-read sequencing.

Segments:

1) By Type: Library Kits, Template Kits, Control Kits, Sequencing Kits, Other Types

2) By Technology: Sanger Sequencing, Next Generation Sequencing, Third Generation Sequencing

3) By Application: Oncology, Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation, Agrigenomics And Forensics, Other Applications

4) By Industry Verticals: Research Institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the sequencing reagents market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sequencing reagents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sequencing Reagents Market Definition

Sequencing reagents are chemicals or compounds used in various sequencing techniques to determine the precise order of nucleotides in a DNA or RNA molecule. These are utilized in genetic sequencing methodologies to identify the order of nucleotides in DNA or RNA strands, aiding in the precise analysis of genetic information.

Sequencing Reagents Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sequencing Reagents Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sequencing reagents market size, sequencing reagents market drivers and trends, sequencing reagents market major players, sequencing reagents competitors' revenues, sequencing reagents market positioning, and sequencing reagents market growth across geographies. The sequencing reagents market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

