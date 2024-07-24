Global Provider Lifecycle Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Provider Lifecycle Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Provider Lifecycle Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $3.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The provider lifecycle management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.56 billion in 2023 to $1.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory and compliance changes, healthcare quality improvement initiatives, health system globalization, credentialing and accreditation standards, and value-based care models.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The provider lifecycle management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to data analytics and performance metrics, organizational growth plans, workforce preferences and trends, healthcare market competition, and patient population demographics.

Growth Driver Of The Provider Lifecycle Management Market

The increasing hospitalization rates are expected to propel the growth of the provider lifecycle management market going forward. The hospitalization rate refers to the proportion of individuals in a population who are admitted to a hospital for treatment over a specified period. The increasing hospitalization rates are due to factors such as an aging population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the impact of infectious disease outbreaks. Provider lifecycle management facilitates efficient management of healthcare professionals' onboarding, credentialing, scheduling, and compliance processes within hospitalization settings.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the provider lifecycle management market include Broadcom Inc., Infosys Limited, DXC Technology Company, Wipro Limited, Virtusa Corporation, Dassault Systemes SE, PTC Inc.

Major companies operating in the provider lifecycle management market are focused on developing innovative tools that work on models such as shared data models to streamline provider management. A shared data model refers to a unified system or database where information about healthcare providers is stored, managed, and accessed by multiple stakeholders within an organization or across different entities.

Segments:

1) By Solutions: Recruitment, Credentialing, Online Application, Contracting, Data Management, Finder Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By End User: Hospitals, Laboratories, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the provider lifecycle management market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the provider lifecycle management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Provider Lifecycle Management Market Definition

Provider lifecycle management is the comprehensive process of managing healthcare providers' credentials, compliance, and performance throughout their entire tenure with a healthcare organization. Provider lifecycle management ensures streamlined processes for hiring, credentialing, and managing healthcare providers.

Provider Lifecycle Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Provider Lifecycle Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on provider lifecycle management market size, provider lifecycle management market drivers and trends, provider lifecycle management market major players, provider lifecycle management competitors' revenues, provider lifecycle management market positioning, and provider lifecycle management market growth across geographies. The provider lifecycle management market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

