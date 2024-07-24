Global Power Discrete And Module Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Power Discrete And Module Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Power Discrete And Module Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The power discrete and module market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $26.86 billion in 2023 to $28.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to miniaturization of electronic devices, higher efficiency requirements, increased demand for power management systems, growing use of power electronics in aerospace and defense, increasing demand for power management systems in manufacturing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The power discrete and module market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $38.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing need for electronics with low energy consumption, growing use of electric cars (EVs), consumer electronics' growth, extension of telecommunications infrastructure, growing need for power sources.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Power Discrete And Module Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16159&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Power Discrete And Module Market

The increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the power discrete and module market going forward. Electric vehicles (EVs) are automobiles powered entirely or partially by electricity instead of relying solely on internal combustion engines (ICEs) that burn fossil fuels. The rising demand for electric vehicles is due to growing environmental concerns, energy efficiency, and government initiatives to reduce greenhouse emissions. Power discrete components and modules are fundamental in advancing electric vehicle technology, providing the necessary power management and control for efficient and reliable operation.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-discrete-and-module-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the power discrete and module market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG.

Major companies operating in the power discrete and module market are developing innovative products, such as dual-phase power modules, to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient and high-performance solutions across various industries. Dual-phase power modules are specialized electronic components used in power management systems to deliver efficient and reliable power. These modules integrate multiple power components, such as transistors, diodes, and control circuitry, into a single package.

Segments:

1) By Type: Power Discrete, Power Module

2) By Component: Thyristor, Diode, Rectifier, MOSFET, IGBT, Other Components

3) By Material: Silicon Carbide (SiC), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon (Si)

4) By Industry Vertical: Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Renewable, Consumer And Enterprise, Military, Defense And Aerospace, Medical

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the power discrete and module market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the power discrete and module market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Power Discrete And Module Market Definition

Power discrete and modules are electronic devices utilized in power management and control applications to handle high-power levels with precision. They play a vital role in facilitating efficient power management and control, contributing to the functionality and performance of numerous electronic and electrical systems.

Power Discrete And Module Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Power Discrete And Module Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on power discrete and module market size, power discrete and module market drivers and trends, power discrete and module market major players, power discrete and module competitors' revenues, power discrete and module market positioning, and power discrete and module market growth across geographies. The power discrete and module market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mechanical-power-transmission-equipment-global-market-report

Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train & Parts Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-engine-power-train-parts-global-market-report

Power Generation, Transmission And Control Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-generation-transmission-and-control-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293