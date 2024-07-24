Quantum Photonics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Quantum Photonics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The quantum photonics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.43 billion in 2023 to $0.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand for secure communication technologies, growing applications in medical imaging and diagnostics, growing demand for quantum-enhanced imaging systems, potential for quantum supremacy, and growing investment in quantum photonics.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The quantum photonics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on quantum communication networks, advancements in quantum cryptography, demand for ultra-secure communication, rising adoption of quantum technology, and growing demand for high-performance computing.

Growth Driver Of The Quantum Photonics Market

The growing applications in medical imaging and diagnostics are expected to propel the growth of the quantum photonics market going forward. Medical imaging and diagnostics refer to the techniques and processes used to create images of the human body for diagnostic and treatment purposes. The increasing demand for early disease detection and precise treatment planning is leading to growing applications in medical imaging and diagnostics. Quantum photonics enhances medical imaging and diagnostics by providing higher-resolution imaging, increased sensitivity for detecting biomarkers, and the development of advanced imaging modalities, ultimately improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the quantum photonics market include Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, International Business Machines Corp., Toshiba Corporation, NEC Corporation, Thorlabs Inc.

Major companies operating in the quantum photonics market are developing quantum computing marvels to revolutionize computational capabilities. Quantum Computing Marvels refers to the groundbreaking advancements and remarkable capabilities emerging from the field of quantum computing.

Segments:

1) By Component: Systems, Services

2) By Application: Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing And Metrology, Quantum Computing

3) By End-Use: Space Research, Government And Defense, Telecommunication, Healthcare And Pharmaceutical, Transportation And Logistics, Environment

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the quantum photonics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the quantum photonics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Quantum Photonics Market Definition

Quantum photonics refers to the field of study and application that combines quantum mechanics with photonics, the science and technology of generating, manipulating, and detecting photons, the fundamental particles of light. Photons encode, process, and transmit quantum information in quantum photonics.

