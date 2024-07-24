Big Island Mining to pay $125,000 after wastewater overflows

On 13 July 2023, a malfunction in a valve of a holding tank caused by a build-up of scale resulted in an overflow of tailings wastewater into a nearby sediment dam. Tailings wastewater is a by-product from gold processing operations containing pollutants like salts and metals.

A few days later, wastewater again overflowed from the tank following a manual valve being left open. More than 190,000 litres of wastewater overflowed with some spilling beyond the sediment dam into Spring Creek.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) issued a clean-up notice and ordered the mine to make changes to prevent wastewater leaving the site.

Big Island Mining has since agreed to fund a project that supports the long-term remediation of Araluen Creek and its tributaries including Spring Creek. It must also present its findings on water management and rehabilitation progress at three industry forums, aiming to boost environmental performance across the mining industry.

NSW EPA Executive Director of Operations, Jason Gordon, said we treat all overflow incidents seriously, which is reflected in the $125,000 legally binding agreement.

“Dargues Gold Mine is situated near waterways used for drinking water, and it’s not the first time Big Island Mining has polluted Spring Creek,” Mr Gordon said.

“The company has a history of non-compliance with environmental legislation and took several days to notify the EPA about the second, more serious incident.

“Wastewater must be controlled on the premises so it doesn’t reach our waterways and can be appropriately re-used for other purposes including mining operations or to suppress dust.”

People can report concerns regarding pollution and other environment incidents to the EPA on 131 555.