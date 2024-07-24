IVIE McNEILL WYATT PURCELL & DIGGS WINS LANDMARK CASE FOR DANNY BAKEWELL, SR. AGAINST ONEUNITED BANK

Victory Highlights Firm's Commitment to Justice and Client Advocacy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs (IMW) is proud to announce a significant legal victory for their client, Danny Bakewell, Sr., in a case against OneUnited Bank and Kevin Cohee, CEO of OneUnited. The verdict for $1.2 million marks a critical resolution in a long-standing legal battle involving claims of breach of contract, fraud and deceit, declaratory relief, and breach of fiduciary duty.

This case (CASE NO.: 20STCV13703), originally filed in February 2020, centered on allegations that OneUnited Bank and its majority owner, Kevin Cohee, misled Mr. Bakewell into purchasing $250,000 worth of preferred stock under false pretenses. Despite promises of redemption, OneUnited Bank failed to honor their agreement, leading to substantial financial and emotional distress for Mr. Bakewell.

The legal team at IMW, known for their aggressive and efficient litigation strategies, successfully demonstrated the fraudulent acts and breach of fiduciary duty by the defendants. The jury’s decision to rule in favor of Mr. Bakewell not only provides him with long-overdue justice but also underscores IMW's dedication to defending their clients' rights and interests.

"We are elated with the jury’s decision," said Rickey Ivie, Director at Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs. "This case is a testament to our firm's unwavering commitment to achieving justice for our clients. We believed in Mr. Bakewell's cause from the beginning and are gratified to see that the court recognized the merit of our arguments."

Danny Bakewell, Sr. is one of the most influential businessmen and social activists in the nation. His leadership has facilitated over $65 million in support to small nonprofits and community programs throughout Southern California. Kevin Cohee has faced multiple legal troubles over the past 20 years. These issues have included allegations of improper financial practices, regulatory scrutiny, and legal actions related to the bank's operations. Cohee's legal challenges have raised significant concerns about the management and governance of OneUnited Bank, impacting its reputation within the financial industry.

