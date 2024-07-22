Nevada Man Arrested and Indicted for Threatening to Murder Federal Officials and State Employees

A grand jury returned a 22-count indictment charging Spencer Christjencody Gear, 32, of Las Vegas, Nevada, with threatening to assault and murder federal officials, including federal judges, and state employees in Washington, D.C., New York, New Jersey and Montana.

“The citizens we rely on to serve the public must be able to do their jobs without fearing for their lives,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department has no tolerance for acts and threats of violence targeting public servants, and we will stop at nothing to find and bring to justice those responsible.”

“The FBI will not tolerate individuals who threaten government officials for doing their jobs and who create a climate of fear,” said Executive Assistant Director Robert Wells of the FBI National Security Branch. “As this case demonstrates, we will work with our partners to investigate and hold accountable all those who threaten or interfere with government officials as they carry out their duties.”

According to court documents, between Nov. 30, 2023, and July 7, Gear made threatening phone calls and sent a threatening email to assault and murder eight federal officials with intent to impede, intimidate and interfere with the officials while engaged in the performance of official duties, and with intent to retaliate against the officials on account of the performance of official duties. Gear also threatened three state employees.

Gear was arrested and made his initial court appearance today. He is charged with 10 counts of threatening a federal official and 12 counts of transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure. A jury trial has been scheduled for Sept. 24.

If convicted, Gear faces a maximum penalty of 10 years for each count of threatening a federal official and five years for each count of transmitting a threat to injure.

The FBI, United States Marshals Service and U.S. Capitol Police are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Operskalski for the District of Nevada and Trial Attorney Jacob Warren of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.