PHILIPPINES, July 24 - Press Release

July 24, 2024 REVILLA SEEKS REVIEW OF IMPLEMENTATION OF 40-YEAR-OLD PWD ACCESSIBILITY LAW SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. is seeking a review of the implementation of Batas Pambansa 344, otherwise known as the "Accessibility Law" that mandates buildings, institutions, establishments and public utilities to install facilities to enhance the mobility of persons with disabilities (PWDs). In Senate Resolution No. 1077 that he filed on Tuesday afternoon (July 23) coinciding with Apolinario Mabini Day, the veteran lawmaker asked the appropriate Senate committees to look into the effectiveness of the implementation of the 40 year old law, with the end in view of possibly amending it to further protect, uphold, and promote the welfare of PWDs. "Tamang-tama sa selebrasyon natin ngayong araw ng Apolinario Mabini Day at sa pagdiriwang ng National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week ngayong linggo ang resolusyon na inihain natin para repasuhin ang matagal at luma nang batas na BP 344. Nais natin na muli itong matingnan at mapagaralan upang makita natin kung akma pa ba ito para tumugon sa espesyal na pangangailangan ng mga PWDs," Reviila said. According to the solon, in terms of implementation, the accessibility for PWDs remains to be a challenge. Some buildings and infrastructure are still not compliant with standards set for PWD accessibility which makes it more burdensome for the sector to do even day-to-day tasks that are essential for them to live their lives and achieve their full potential. "Gusto natin i-audit ang mga pasilidad kung compliant ba sila sa batas na ito. Remember, this is a law. It is required for them to provide facilities that are accessible for the use of PWDs," Revilla explained. BP 344 was enacted in February 25, 1983 by then President Ferdinand E. Marcos. It envisioned the promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities to participate fully in the social life and the development of the societies in which they live and the enjoyment of the opportunities available to other citizens.