Sen. Robin Formally Assumes Post as PDP President

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla formally assumed his post as president of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), the party disclosed on Wednesday.

Padilla, who was previously the party's executive vice president and acting president, takes over from Palawan Second District Rep. Jose Chaves Alvarez who had resigned from his position.

"As the new PDP president, Sen. Padilla will continue to consolidate the party membership and prepare for the 2025 mid-term elections which Rep Alvarez started," the PDP said.

"We are confident that under Sen Padilla's leadership, the party is in good hands and will continue to be a major force for reform and development in the country," it added.

The party thanked Alvarez for leading PDP in the last 20 months, "as he made it a stronger political party that is focused on helping drive reforms in the country so that every Filipino will have an equal opportunity to attain his greatest potential."

In the Senate, Padilla has advocated reforms to the 1987 Constitution, peace and order and anti-illegal drugs, and asserting the country's sovereignty; as well as the rights of Muslim Filipinos.

Sen. Robin, Pormal Nang Nanumpa Bilang Pangulo ng PDP

Pormal nang nanumpa si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla bilang pangulo ng Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), ayon sa partido nitong Miyerkules.

Matapos maging executive vice president at acting president ng PDP, papalitan ng Padilla si Palawan Second District Rep. Jose Chaves Alvarez, na bumitiw sa pwesto kamakailan.

"As the new PDP president, Sen. Padilla will continue to consolidate the party membership and prepare for the 2025 mid-term elections which Rep Alvarez started," ayon sa partido.

"We are confident that under Sen Padilla's leadership, the party is in good hands and will continue to be a major force for reform and development in the country," dagdag nito.

Pinasalamatan ng PDP si Alvarez sa kanyang pamumuno sa nakaraang 20 buwan. Ayon sa partido, pinalakas niya ang partido para matutukan nito ang pagsulong ng reporma sa bayan, "so that every Filipino will have an equal opportunity to attain his greatest potential."

Sa Senado, isinusulong ni Padilla ang reporma sa Saligang Batas, katahimikan at kapayapaan at pagsugpo sa iligal na droga, at paggiit sa soberanya ng bansa, at ang karapatan ng Muslim Filipinos.