Lifestyle Clotheslines Launches New Australian Made Laundry Bag Range

Expanding Their Product Range into the Laundry Care Space

YARRAWARRAH, Australia, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifestyle Clotheslines, answering customer requests, is excited to announce the launch of their new laundry bag range.

Continuing the tradition of high-quality Australian made products, Lifestyle Clotheslines introduces a new laundry bag range. The launch is a strategic expansion into the laundry care space, with a principal focus on protecting customer's delicate laundry items during the washing cycle. The decision to expand into this product line came from the consistent requests of customers for these types of laundry care products. Carefully crafted based on the needs of the customers, the new range signifies Lifestyle Clotheslines' devotion to offer practical, robust, and high-quality solutions. In line with their commitment, Gary Nickless, Managing Director, said, "Focusing on Australian made products is a key concern so product quality and standards can be maintained and is a welcome addition to our outdoor clothesline range."

The new laundry bag range exemplifies Lifestyle Clotheslines' commitment to customer service, product quality, and innovation.

To find out more about the new laundry bag range from Lifestyle Clotheslines, please visit www.lifestyleclotheslines.com.au.


Gary Nickless
+611300798779
admin@lifestyleclotheslines.com.au

