Eric Osborne releases his book Silent Steward, offering history buffs a detailed look at 16th century England
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Osborne, a passionate historian and genealogist, brings his extensive knowledge of the Tudor period to the forefront, offering readers an authentic glimpse into the era's societal and political dynamics.
“Silent Steward” explores the diverse topics of the violent clashes over religious doctrines, highlighting the dangers of legislated faith and the daily practicality of personal beliefs. By examining the international connections of countries during this period, Eric Osborne reveals how these relationships influenced the personal lives of the characters and shaped political and religious developments.
Set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Tudor dynasty, the book follows Peter Osborne, an influential courtier who served four Tudor monarchs, from Henry VIII to Elizabeth I. Osborne was not just a passive participant in the royal court; he held the prestigious position of Keeper of the Privy Purse, managing the monarchy's finances and private expenditures. This role placed him at the heart of the political and religious upheavals that defined the era.
The narrative interweaves historical facts with rich storytelling, portraying Osborne as a man of integrity and intellect amidst a world rife with political intrigue, religious strife, and personal peril. From the expulsion of Jews and Muslims in Spain in 1492, which set the stage for Columbus's voyage, to the profound impact of the Reformation and the Spanish Inquisition, Osborne's book offers a unique perspective on the events that shaped modern civilization.
“Silent Steward” is available in eBook and paperback format on popular online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Scribd.
Eric Duaine Osborne, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, has been a dedicated student of the Bible and history for over sixty years. His exploration into genealogy unveiled a treasure trove of information about his ancestor, Peter Osborne, inspiring this compelling historical novel. With a deep appreciation for international and church history, Eric brings a unique perspective to the retelling of historical events, blending factual accuracy with an engaging narrative that both informs and entertains
https://a.co/d/5BaZq3R
Eric D Osborne
Hemingway publishers
+1 806 470 8794
