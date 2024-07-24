Leeds Press Corp Announces Major Imprint Acquisition: Nowling Manor
Leeds Press Corp announces the acquisition of Nowling Manor, a new imprint dedicated to publishing captivating narratives for readers of all ages.
"Acquiring Nowling Manor is a significant milestone in our portfolio. It enhances our diversification and our ability to reach new audiences, strengthening our brand as a publishing house.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leeds Press Corp is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Nowling Manor, a major new imprint dedicated to publishing captivating and diverse narratives that resonate with readers of all ages. These narratives will encompass various themes, perspectives, and cultural backgrounds, ensuring a rich and varied reading experience.
— Reuben Wanjala
At Nowling Manor, we take pride in our diverse collection that spans various genres, each crafted to engage, enlighten, and entertain. Our genres include Young Adult Fiction, which explores the complexities of adolescence, from first loves and personal triumphs to challenges and adventures; our YA titles reflect the diverse experiences of young readers. Biographies offer intimate looks at the lives of today's and yesterday's icons.
Poems and Literature: Celebrating the power of language, our collection of poems and literary works features both emerging and established poets and authors. Movie Scripts: For cinephiles and aspiring screenwriters, our collection of movie scripts provides a behind-the-scenes look at the art of filmmaking.
Historical and Social: Our titles delve into events and movements that have shaped our world, educating and enlightening us about our past and present.
Urban Graphic Novels: Our graphic novels combine compelling storytelling with striking visuals to explore contemporary urban life, featuring diverse characters and settings.
Our Mission: At Nowling Manor, we are on a mission to publish books that captivate, inspire, and inform. We are committed to fostering a diverse literary landscape, supporting voices from all backgrounds, and bringing exceptional stories to readers everywhere. Our mission is to empower urban communities with relatable and inspiring content, fostering connection and understanding of their unique stories. We offer authors, speakers, and hosts opportunities to expand their messages globally. Targeting African, Caribbean, and Latin markets, we reach audiences seeking content from storytellers and inspirational figures who resemble them.
Our Vision: Our vision is to reach the untapped urban market, a diverse and vibrant community hungry for stories that authentically reflect their experiences, voices, and cultures. We aim to do this by offering diverse books and podcasts that resonate with our readers and listeners, enriching their lives with the power of storytelling.
Leadership
Kenneth Nowling, Founder and Managing Director: Kenneth Nowling is a prolific television production executive who is passionate about inspiring people with the power of visual storytelling. He has over twenty-five years of production experience as a producer, writer, and television executive. Kenneth is currently the Senior Vice President of Production at Universal Television. As a senior executive for the Universal Studio Group, he is committed to ensuring every production he oversees remains fiscally sound, runs smoothly, and meets deadlines, all while maintaining the creative vision for the studio. Professionally, his expertise lies in production management, and he is adept at working on scripted, unscripted, short-form content, limited series, and live shows.
Kenneth began his production career in 1992, working as a Production Assistant in the Warner Bros. Television Production Assistants Training Program, where he started his journey into entertainment. He has held positions in prominent media organizations like The Walt Disney Company, ABC Television Network, Touchstone Television, Lionsgate, CBS Studios, NBC Entertainment, and the Universal Studio Group.
As a seasoned Production Executive, he has continued to demonstrate professionalism in his production tenure. With an eye for creative storytelling, he works tirelessly to ensure the story on the page gets the attention it deserves so that it lives on the screen for years to come. His work includes critically acclaimed projects such as "Moesha," "City Guys," "68 Whiskey," "Madame Secretary," "Your Honor," "Dead to Me," "The Game," "Diary of Future President," "Evil," "Swagger," "Walker," "Little America," "Grand Crew," and "The Best Man: Final Chapters," to name a few. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.
Join Our Community: Stay connected with Nowling Manor through our website and social media channels. Sign up for our newsletter for updates on new releases, author events, and exclusive content. Join us in celebrating the joy of reading and the power of storytelling.
Reuben Wanjala
LEEDS PRESS CORP
+1 323-230-0062
info@leedspress.com