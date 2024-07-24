SPACEMOBILE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AST SpaceMobile, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against SpaceMobile on April 17, 2024 with a Class Period from November 14, 2023 to April 1, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of SpaceMobile have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



On April 1, 2024, after the market closed, SpaceMobile issued a press release disclosing that production of five Block 1 BlueBird satellites had been “impacted by two suppliers, leading to delays in integration and testing.” As a result, these five satellites were expected to be transported to the launch site between July and August 2024, later than the previously expected launch in the first quarter of 2024.

On this news, SpaceMobile’s stock price fell $0.62, or 23.6%, to close at $2.01 per share on April 2, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that production of the Company’s five Block 1 BlueBird satellites had been negatively impacted by two suppliers of key subsystems; (2) that a result, the Company had not substantially completed the production of the Block 1 BlueBird satellites; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s five Block 1 BlueBird satellites were not on track to launch in the first quarter of 2024; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of SpaceMobile, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

