Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Verastem, Helios, and LegalZoom and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM)

On May 23, 2024, Verastem issued a press release “announc[ing] the initial interim safety and efficacy results from the ongoing RAMP 205 Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating avutometinib plus defactinib in combination with gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel in the first-line in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.” Among other items, Verastem disclosed that 12 patients experienced 19 treatment-emergent serious adverse events.

On this news, Verastem’s stock price fell $8.06 per share, or 66.17%, to close at $4.12 per share on May 24, 2024.

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO)

On July 9, 2024, Helios formally announced that Josef Matosevic, who serves as the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, was placed on an immediate paid leave, effective retroactively from July 1, 2024. This administrative action arose in response to allegations suggesting a potential violation of the Company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. The Company has initiated an internal investigation to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding these allegations.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ)

On July 9, 2024, LegalZoom issued a press release announcing that “[t]he Company is reducing its revenue expectation for the full year to a range of $675 million to $685 million and its free cash flow expectation for the full year to a range of $75 million to $85 million.” In the same press release, the Company announced that “current Chief Executive Officer Dan Wernikoff will be departing the Company, including resigning from the Board.”

On this news, multiple analysts downgraded LegalZoom, and the Company’s stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 25.35%, to close at $5.86 on July 10, 2024.

