Global Cell Culture Media Market Set to Reach USD 6,699.93 Million by 2034: Driving Innovation in Biopharmaceuticals and Research | Future Market Insights

Increased Corporate and Public Sector Investment in Research and Development for Vaccines and Treatments Against Microorganisms, Drive the Cell Culture Media Market Growth. The USA cell culture media market is set to grow at a 7.00% CAGR through 2034, driven by investments in precision medicine, a robust research ecosystem, and advancements in personalized therapies.

NEWARK, Del, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell culture media market size is estimated to be around USD 3,513.8 million in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.66% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of USD 6,699.93 million by 2034.



The biopharmaceutical industry in the last few years has undergone tremendous technological advancements. This has pushed the demand for effective and innovative cell culture media solutions to cater to the evolving needs of advanced research and manufacturing processes. The market for cell culture media is also touching the skies as these formulations play a crucial role in supporting cells' growth, viability, and productivity while manufacturing these cutting-edge therapeutic products.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14366

Academic research institutes and biopharmaceutical companies are also adopting advanced cell culture media solutions as they offer precise control over the growth environment, enabling researchers to create optimal conditions for cell cultivation. This is crucial for maintaining cell viability, reproducibility, and consistency, ensuring the reliability of experimental results.

Besides this, cell culture media is also used in the manufacturing of biological drugs and vaccines on an industrial scale. Their demand in these industries is attributed to the role they play in providing essential nutrients and environment necessary for optimal cell growth and productivity. Cancer research institutes also utilize cell culture media for conducting experiments, studying cell behavior, and testing potential anticancer compounds.

“Companies must collaborate with research institutions, biotech companies, and other industry players. These alliances are expected to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, access to new technologies, and the development of joint research projects, contributing to advancements in cell culture media,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The serum-free media segment dominates the cell culture media market with a share of 51.00%.

On the basis of application, the cancer research segment leads the cell culture media market with a share of 43.40%.

The cell culture media market in the United States is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 7.10% through 2034.

The cell culture media market in Germany is predicted to rise at a whopping 7.40% CAGR through 2034.

The cell culture media market in Japan has the potential to increase at 7.70% CAGR through 2034.

The Chinese cell culture media market is predicted to rise by 8.50% CAGR through 2034.

The cell culture media market in the United Kingdom is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% through 2034.



The cell culture media market has several benefits over traditional manufacturing processes. It is more efficient and effective, leading to huge demand.

The manufacturing of vaccines using cell cultures is significantly more efficient. Short lead times and the capacity to create vaccines in more significant numbers on demand are the two advantages over traditional manufacturing processes.

Cell culture-based vaccines can be kept for long periods. These vaccines provided better protection against flu-related hospitalizations than standard-dose egg-based vaccines among Medicare beneficiaries 65 and older, according to a study published by the CDC in the Journal of Infectious Diseases (June 2020). As a result, there has been a surge in cell-based vaccines in recent years, prompting leading corporations to seize the opportunities.

The government assists in the establishment of world-class infrastructure, the creation of an internationally competitive scientific workforce for pharma research and development, and the support of venture finance for public and private research, all of which facilitate development.

Several market participants aim to invest in establishing cell-based research facilities in emerging Asian countries, owing to rising chronic illness prevalence, improved research infrastructure, and favorable regulations for cell-based research.

Furthermore, India is a desirable place for cell culture media organizations, owing to increased government investments in high-tech facilities for cell-based research, the availability of a highly-skilled workforce, and the low-cost manufacturing advantage.

The Indian Department of Pharmaceuticals has created a document called ‘Pharma Vision 2020’ to make India a prominent destination for drug discovery and development

Competitive Landscape:

The landscape is marked by intense research and development activities, with companies investing heavily in innovation. This focus includes the development of serum-free and defined media, optimization of existing formulations, and the integration of advanced technologies to address the dynamic requirements of biopharmaceutical and life sciences research.

Get Checkout This Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14366

Key Companies in the Market:

Avantor, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Caisson Laboratories Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Lonza Group AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

General Electric Company

Cell Culture Technologies LLC

Corning Incorporated

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hi Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Serum-free Media

CHO Media

HEK 293 Media

BHK Media

VERO Cell Media Insect Cell Media Serum-free Stem Cell Media CAR T-cell Media Other Serum-free Media Classical Media & Salts Stem Cell Culture Media Specialty Media Chemically defined Media Other Cell Culture Media



By Application:

Biopharmaceutical Production

Monoclonal antibodies

Cancer Research

Vaccines production

Other therapeutic proteins

Diagnostics

Drug Screening & Development

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Cell and gene therapy

Other tissue engineering & regenerative medicine applications

Other Application



By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

The global cell culture incubator market size is expected to be valued at USD 2,315.5 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4,305.1 million by 2033. A CAGR worth 6.4% is expected for the market during the 2023 to 2033 forecast period.

The global dehydrated culture media market share is forecast to grow at a 7.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. As per its findings, a valuation of USD 4 billion is expected as of 2023, and will ultimately reach USD 8.4 billion by 2033.

The global cell culture sampling devices market overview is anticipated to flourish at a steady CAGR of 10.8% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to hold a market share of USD 7.80 billion by 2033, while the market is likely to reach a value of USD 2.79 billion in 2023.

The global 3D cell culture market demand is projected to be worth USD 1.26 billion in 2023. The market is likely to reach USD 3 billion by 2033. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global automated cell culture systems market growth is projected to increase from a valuation of USD 10.91 Billion in 2022 to USD 20.87 Billion by 2030.

The global cell culture media bag market outlook is expected to be valued at USD 1,308.7 million in 2023 and to reach a valuation of USD 3,541 million by 2033. The demand for cell culture media bag is estimated to grow at a steady 10.5% CAGR.

The global cell culture market development is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the projected period. The market value is projected to increase from USD 27,911.3 million in 2024 to USD 44,593.1 million by 2034.

The global intravenous iron drugs market forecast is projected to reach USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to growth USD 6.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The global venous stents market strategies valued at approximately USD 990.5 million in 2023, is expected to soar to an impressive USD 2.2 billion by the end of 2033. This growth represents a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The global intravenous pegloticase market trends with a slowly progressing CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2033, this market is expected to garner USD 3.19 Billion by 2023 and USD 11.61 Billion by 2033.

The global photoacoustic microscopy market opportunity is likely to hit the USD 120 billion valuation mark by 2024. Owing to an impressive CAGR of 17.3% through 2034, the ecosystem is set to reach USD 591.6 million by the end of the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.



Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube