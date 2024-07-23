Doctor Convicted for Illegally Distributing Over 1.8M Doses of Opioids and $5M Health Care Fraud Scheme

A federal jury convicted a Louisiana physician yesterday for conspiring to illegally distribute over 1.8 million doses of Schedule II controlled substances, including oxycodone and morphine, and for defrauding health care benefit programs of more than $5.4 million.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Adrian Dexter Talbot, 58, of Slidell, owned and operated Medex Clinical Consultants (Medex), located in Slidell. Medex was a medical clinic that accepted cash payments from individuals seeking prescriptions for Schedule II controlled substances. Talbot routinely ignored signs that individuals frequenting Medex were drug-seeking or abusing the drugs prescribed. In 2015, Talbot took a full-time job in Pineville, Louisiana, and although he was no longer physically present at the Slidell clinic, he pre-signed prescriptions, including for opioids and other controlled substances, to be distributed to individuals there whom he did not see or examine. In 2016, Talbot hired another practitioner who, at Talbot’s direction, also pre-signed prescriptions to be distributed in the same manner at the Slidell clinic in exchange for cash deposited into the Medex account.

The evidence also demonstrated that Talbot falsified patient records to cover up the scheme. With Talbot’s knowledge, individuals filled their prescriptions using their insurance benefits, thereby causing health care benefit programs including Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana to be fraudulently billed for prescriptions that were written without an appropriate patient examination or determination of medical necessity.

The jury convicted Talbot of one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances, four counts of unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, and one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 23 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each of the other counts. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana; Special Agent in Charge Jason E. Meadows of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG); Special Agent in Charge Kris Raper of the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s (VA-OIG) South Central Field Office; Executive Assistant Director Michael A. Nordwall of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch; Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil of the FBI New Orleans Field Office; and Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill made the announcement.

HHS-OIG, VA-OIG, the FBI, and Louisiana Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Sara E. Porter and Gary A. Crosby II and Assistant Chiefs Justin Woodard and Kate Payerle of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section are prosecuting the case.

The Fraud Section leads the Criminal Division’s efforts to combat health care fraud through the Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program. Since March 2007, this program, currently comprised of nine strike forces operating in 27 federal districts, has charged more than 5,400 defendants who collectively have billed federal health care programs and private insurers more than $27 billion. In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with HHS-OIG, are taking steps to hold providers accountable for their involvement in health care fraud schemes. More information can be found at www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/health-care-fraud-unit.