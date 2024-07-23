57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting And Related Meetings 23 to 27 July 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Vientiane, Laos to attend the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), Post Ministerial Conferences (PMCs), 25th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) FMM, and 31st ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) from 23 to 27 July 2024.

The 57th AMM will review ASEAN’s Community Building efforts and reaffirm ASEAN Centrality and unity amidst current geopolitical developments. The Ministers will discuss ASEAN’s ongoing regional economic integration agenda, as well as progress in new growth areas such as the digital and green economies under Laos’ Chairmanship theme “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience”.

ASEAN will also engage its Dialogue Partners at the PMCs, namely Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and the United States. At the 25th APT FMM, 14th EAS FMM, and 31st ARF, Minister Balakrishnan will exchange views with his counterparts on regional and international developments and discuss ways to work together to enhance regional peace and stability.

23 JULY 2024