Minerals Technologies Inc. Releases 2023 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

Ahead of our 2025 emission and discharge targets



Initiated Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Reported initial Scope 3 Value Chain Emissions estimates

Expanded portfolio and innovation pipeline of sustainable products and solutions

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) has published its 16th annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report, which highlights the significant progress the Company made with its environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities. The new report can be accessed here and features comprehensive information and key examples of how our employees are supporting MTI in its commitment to sustainability.

This report outlines MTI’s commitment and continuous improvement in all key areas, including our people and communities, sustainable growth and environmental conservation and protection as well as governance, ethics and compliance.

“Sustainability is ingrained in our values. It shapes our business practices, our strategy, and the innovative products we develop for our customers.” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our people, these values they share, and their common drive to achieve excellence in everything we do, combine to define our company. In this report you will see the continued progress towards achieving our long-term goals. Furthermore, it provides insights into how our innovative products, solutions, and practices are supporting our global customer base in achieving their environmental targets.”

