Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,161 in the last 365 days.

Highwoods Announces Availability of Second Quarter 2024 Results

RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has released its second quarter 2024 results. To view the release, please visit the investors section of our website at www.highwoods.com or click on the following link:

HIW Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:        
Hannah True                                  
Manager of Finance and Corporate Strategy        
Hannah.true@highwoods.com
919-872-4924 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Highwoods Announces Availability of Second Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more