Lumos Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Clinical Update on August 1, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced it will report second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm ET that day to discuss these financial results and provide an update on clinical and corporate activities. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024

Time: 4:30pm ET

Dial-in: 1- 866-652-5200 or 1- 412-317-6060 (International)

Conference ID: 10191274

Dial-in registration (Available 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time): Click Here

Dial-in registration passcode: 2835283

Webcast: Click Here

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast link may also be found in the “Investors & Media” section of the Lumos Pharma website, under “Events & Presentations.” A replay will be available after the date of the call and may be accessed through the same link above or found on our website.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$4.7B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

