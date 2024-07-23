Submit Release
Walsh County Courthouse is closing for the remainder the afternoon of July 23, 2024.

The Walsh County Courthouse is closing for the remainder the afternoon of July 23, 2024 due to a water break. If assistance is required from the Clerks Office, please conteact the Grand Forks Clerks Office at 701-787-2700.

