'This is my sister' Wins Best Comedy Award at 2024 Capital Fringe Festival
Luigi Laraia's "This Is My Sister" about two sisters' tumultuous journey during the 2016 election, wins award for Best Comedy at the 2024 Capital Fringe Festival.
Story of family and political drama captivates audiences, blending humor with poignant moments to explore the complexities of relationships in turbulent times.
Our show provided a much-needed dose of laughter and introspection during a time of political fatigue.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a critically acclaimed run, Luigi Laraia's dark political comedy, "This is my sister," has won the coveted award for Best Comedy at the 2024 Capital Fringe Festival.
— Luigi Laraia
The play, a timely and outrageous exploration of personal and political upheaval, follows two sisters, Lisa and Amy, as they navigate the chaos of the 2016 presidential election, the death of their mother, and some intriguing goings-on with the neighbors.
Laraia's sharp wit and raw honesty had audiences both laughing and reflecting throughout the show's run. DC Theater Arts said the play “shines most in its banter and individual character-driven moments.”
"Our show provided a much-needed dose of laughter and introspection during a time of political fatigue,” Laraia said. “The audience's enthusiastic response is a true testament to the power of theater to entertain and connect."
"This is my sister" continues Laraia's impressive streak at the Capital Fringe Festival. The playwright previously received "Best Drama" awards for both "Too Close" in 2017 and "September 11, 1973: The Day Salvador Allende Died" in 2022, which also won the "Best of Fest" honor that year. Laraia is staging “Allende” at the world renown Festival Fringe in Edinburgh, Scotland, on August 17 to 25.
The production featured standout performances by Alexandra Recknagel as the brilliant and emotional Amy, and Rachel Sexton as her stoic sister, Lisa. Seasoned director Sean Gabbert brought Laraia's vision to life, ensuring the comedic timing and poignant moments during the production.
"We are incredibly proud of what we achieved with “This is my sister,"” Laraia said. "The entire cast and crew poured their hearts into this production, and the audience's response, capped off with this recognition, has been incredibly rewarding.”
Though "This is my sister" may have concluded its Capital Fringe Festival run, the laughter and thought-provoking themes it delivered will have a lasting impact with audiences as another election season starts to heat up this summer.
Danny Selnick
Luigi Laraia Productions
daniel.selnick@yahoo.com