'This is my sister' Wins Best Comedy Award at 2024 Capital Fringe Festival

Luigi Laraia's "This Is My Sister" about two sisters' tumultuous journey during the 2016 election, wins award for Best Comedy at the 2024 Capital Fringe Festival.

Rachel Sexton (left) and Alexandra Recknagel rehearse for “This is my sister” in Washington, D.C. on May 30, 2024. The play won the award for Best Comedy at the 2024 Capital Fringe Festival.