Underwhelmed Marketing Experts Launch New Digital Marketing Agency
Clients will pay nothing until c3digitus SEO services begin performing
We want to make it ridiculously easy to work with us.”BEAVER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They’re so confident that their new search engine optimization (SEO) service will perform for clients, that they won’t charge for it until the service starts delivering results.
— Geoff Taylor - President/CEO, c3digitus
And so begins the launch of c3digitus, a Pittsburgh, Pa.-area marketing firm whose genesis is based on being a frustrated customer of many different marketing agencies.
“We couldn’t find an agency that completely understood the needs of our sister manufacturing company, c3controls,” says Geoff Taylor, president and CEO of both c3controls and c3digitus.
“We needed support for a website with more than a million products and SEO across dozens of categories. When we realized that we’d be better off doing it ourselves, we staffed up and solved our own problems. It was then that we knew we had the right formula to help other organizations facing the same predicaments we were in,” he adds.
In addition to its pledge not to charge for SEO services until they perform, the firm will provide a free audit of a company’s current website metrics and performance of online search, digital advertising and social media campaigns to determine weak spots and where improvements can be made.
The c3digitus team will also provide unlimited content revisions, dedicated account managers, personalized service packages, bonuses for client referrals and a portion of its profits being donated to support education of economically disadvantaged children.
The company specializes in website development and website rejuvenation services, SEO, managing Google business profiles, creating and amplifying social media content, developing and placing digital advertising and developing mobile apps. Other services include branding, which could involve developing or refining a visual identity package, video production and public relations services.
“The most successful companies fully integrate an array of marketing services using the best marketing tools,” says Ted Wodoslawsky vice-president and chief marketing officer of both c3controls and c3digitus. “That’s why we bring full-service capability to any digital marketing challenge,” he adds.
“We want to make it ridiculously easy to work with us,” Taylor says.
Wodoslawsky, who has been recognized throughout his career for developing and leading marketing campaigns for Rockwell Automation, ABB and c3controls, heads a staff of more than 15 experienced professionals.
“Companies have a story to tell. Customers want a relationship with the brands they trust. We start with helping our clients tell their compelling stories and create meaningful opportunities for them to engage with their customers,” Wodoslawsky says. “Successful digital marketing is much more than simply posting your products and services on a website and hoping for the best,” he adds.
The team at c3digitus pledges accessible, affordable and personal service – with full accountability and no excuses.
That’s what Wodoslawsky was looking for. So, he and his team at c3digitus have now created a digital marketing company that delivers the very services and values they couldn’t find elsewhere.
“We got so good at it that we’re ready to launch a new service line with the same commitment to quality and success that we expect for ourselves,” Wodoslawsky says.
You can discover ways that c3digitus can audit your existing digital assets and assist with overcoming your company’s marketing challenges by visiting c3digitus.com, sending a note to connect@c3digitus.com or by calling (724) 419-8222.
About c3digitus
Founded in 2023 as a sister company to c3controls, a Pittsburgh, Pa.-area electrical controls manufacturer, c3digitus brings its clients more than 100 years of experience, innovative creative services and digital marketing expertise that generate millions of dollars in revenue for companies of all sizes. To learn more about the ways c3digitus can solve marketing challenges, visit c3digitus.com.
