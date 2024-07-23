Marquis Who’s Who Honors Rick Inatome for Expertise in Technology, Education, Entrepreneurship, and AI

Rick Inatome is lauded as an architect of the digital age, transformative business and education leader, and organization turnaround expert

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Inatome has been recognized for inclusion in Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Mr. Inatome is a pioneering thought leader in the application of artificial intelligence to education, distinguished figure in technology, and seasoned entrepreneur, business leader, and investor whose mentorship has contributed to the success of many and the social good. As the managing director at Collegio Partners LLC, he has demonstrated his adeptness in guiding educational and other institutions and entities toward sustained excellence. Toward this end, Mr. Inatome leverages his expertise as the founder and manager of various private equity funds, creator of multiple billion-dollar companies, facilitator of multiple organizational turnarounds, and leadership of numerous nonprofit organizations.

Prior to launching Collegio Partners, Mr. Inatome was a managing director for Sterling Capital Partners and Mentor Capital Partners and oversaw performance of various portfolio companies. In these capacities, he played a critical role managing organization turnarounds, embedding performance optimizing cultures and process excellence, and raising growth capital. These efforts and achievements represent a prelude to his current focus upon opportunities for harnessing the benefits of artificial intelligence in education.

Mr. Inatome’s journey into business leadership began when he founded Inacomp Computer Centers in 1976. This venture positioned him as a pioneer in the computer retail industry until 1999. His visionary approach led to his roles as chairperson and chief executive officer at American Speedy Printing from 1997 to 2002 and as the chief executive officer at Zapme Pte Ltd. in 1999 and 2000. These positions underscored his ability to lead diverse technology-focused organizations successfully. Mr. Inatome has served as board chair of Léman Manhattan Preparatory School since 2020. His tenure at the institution marks a significant chapter in a career dedicated to leadership, innovation, and social value.

Having played a pivotal role in ushering in the digital age, Mr. Inatome worked closely with founders of the nation’s leading technology companies. In this capacity, he served as the president of Bill Gates’s first advisory board at Microsoft and as an advisor to Steve Jobs at Apple. These roles set a foundation for his later achievements, including establishing a Fortune 500 company. Mr. Inatome’s unique journey, from collaborating with tech pioneers to leading significant educational initiatives, illustrates a career marked by versatility and impact.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Inatome has been recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to the technology sector and his business leadership. His accolades include being knighted by the Royal Order of Francis I, Royal House of Bourbon--Two Sicilies), induction into the Computer Hall of Fame alongside industry giants like Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, and receiving several prestigious awards, including Entrepreneur of the Year from Inc. Magazine.

About Marquis Who’s Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Marquis celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2023, and Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.