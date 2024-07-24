Hetrick-Martin Institute Celebrates 45th Anniversary with Record Breaking $760,000 Hamptons Fundraiser

Special Guest Host Tamron Hall with Event Hosts Marcus Brown and his family Nannette, Rachel and Christopher (BFA.com/Ben Rosser)

LGBTQIA+ Youth Organization Hosts Over 500 Guests, Including Tamron Hall, Darren Star, and Candace Bushnell at Annual School’s Out Event

I was so thrilled to join HMI for School’s Out and I am glad I could support HMI again in celebrating 45 years of community and care for LGBTQIA+ youth.” — Tamron Hall

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) announced today that for the third consecutive year, their annual Hamptons benefit, School’s Out, broke a record by raising $760,000, over $100,000 more than the total raised last year. Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ youth organization’s 45-year legacy this year, this momentous fundraising milestone marks the highest grossing amount in the summer event’s 24-year history.

The event was held at the home of hosts, Marcus Brown, Executive Vice President, Entergy Corporation (and chair of 2025 Super Bowl Host Committee) and his family Nannette, Rachel and Christopher, on Saturday, July 20 in Water Mill, New York. It drew notable figures including Tamron Hall, Darren Star, Candace Bushnell, Fern Mallis, Thom Filicia, Kelly Bensimon, and Brynn Whitfield, among others.

School’s Out co-chairs Ben Dixon, Tonia Steck, and Laurence Milstein, along with the Brown family and HMI’s Board of Directors, worked with the HMI team to produce another record-breaking event, generating substantial funds through major sponsorships, donations and publicity.

The evening began with a cocktail reception featuring two-time Emmy award-winning TV host, journalist, and author Tamron Hall, who served as the special guest host. The specialty cocktail of the night, "Beach Vibes," from Hall's upcoming cookbook "A Confident Cook," was highlighted to help celebrate HMI’s 45-year anniversary. Hall said, “I was so thrilled to join HMI for School’s Out. When I hosted HMI’s Emery Awards, I was inspired by everyone in that room. I am glad I could support HMI again in celebrating 45 years of community and care for LGBTQIA+ youth.”

Guests were entertained by renowned DJ Lina Bradford, who set the tone for the evening. The event featured a performance by synchronized swimmers presented by WMC Creative and sponsored by Coatue. Highlights included stationed lifeguards interacting with the crowd, a live and silent auction, a caviar station presented by Pearl Street Caviar, passed hors d'oeuvres and wine by Dry Wine Farms, a non-alcoholic beverage station presented by Sober in Central Park, and flowing cocktails generously provided by Diageo.

The "Best of the Hamptons" dinner followed in a tented area designed by Anthony Taccetta Event Design, featuring stunning florals and a breathtaking tablescape with exquisite silver candlesticks, vases, candelabras and trays generously provided by Christofle. Guests enjoyed a full-course culinary experience with dishes from Duryea’s, Carissa’s Bakery, STK Steakhouse, Almond Restaurant, and Chloe’s. Inspiring speeches by Tamron Hall, Ben Dixon, and Amy Harclerode motivated attendees to participate in a special paddle raise, ultimately helping HMI surpass their fundraising goal. Highlights from the live auction include 2 Super Bowl 2025 tickets with VIP access that went for $22,000, and anywhere-in-the-world tickets on United Airlines sold for $48,000.

HMI CEO Amy Harclerode said, "We are deeply grateful to the Brown family along with our sponsors, partners, donors, and everyone who contributed to helping us achieve another record-breaking year—raising over three-quarters of a million dollars—a significant milestone as HMI celebrates its 45-year legacy. In a climate of uncertainty about the future rights and freedoms of LGBTQIA+ individuals, particularly youth of color, it is reassuring to know that there are many people who support our community and HMI’s mission. The funds raised will enable us to meet the growing demand from queer and trans youth for resources and services. They will also allow us to focus on our vision of redefining the mental health services landscape for young people by making our free services more widely accessible to the countless youth who cannot come to HMI."

HMI Board Co-Chair Ben Dixon, who has been actively involved with School’s Out for 11 years and is now in his seventh year as co-chair, adds, “The high energy and positive feedback we receive after every School’s Out event is infectious and fuels our momentum to surpass the previous year’s success. We are grateful for the relationships we’ve built over the years with individuals and organizations, which have been instrumental in making each event an astonishing success. This support provides HMI with the resources to continue changing and saving the lives of thousands of LGBTQIA+ youth. We have already begun planning for next year’s School’s Out, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary. I hope to see you there!”

HMI School's Out: A Look Back