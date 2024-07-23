Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Market Registering a CAGR of 31.7%: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Forecasts 2030

Unified Endpoint Management Market

This study includes the global unified endpoint management market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Unified Endpoint Management Market by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, And Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global unified endpoint management was valued at $3,397.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $53,656.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The global unified endpoint management market is impacted by factors such as growing usage of mobile devices among the workforce, rapid growth of IT footprints in organizations, and rising cyber threats among organizations along with compliance regulations and need for integrated UEM solutions. However, device and OS fragmentation and high deployment cost are projected to hamper growth of the market. On the other hand, rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions and rise in adoption of Internet of Things are estimated to be opportunistic for the unified endpoint management market growth.

In 2020, based on deployment, the on-premise segment dominated the growth in the unified endpoint management market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. On-premise-based solutions are known for better maintenance of servers and continuous system facilitates implementation of unified endpoint management solutions. However, cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based unified endpoint management software has low capital expenditure as well as low maintenance requirements and is, therefore, highly preferred by mid-sized financial institutions.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated growth in the unified endpoint management industry in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. Growing acceptance of network components, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and endpoints is a key factor responsible for the large enterprises segment growth. In addition, rise in risk of cyber threats and the need to maintain endpoints in the current complex IT environment is another factor driving the market growth.

Post COVID-19, the global unified endpoint management market size was valued at $3,397.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $53,656.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 31.7% from 2021 to 2030. The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The pandemic has prompted every company and business to shift their business operations towards a remote work environment. As a result of the dire situation, companies began to implement the BYOD program or enterprise-owned equipment. Therefore, the need for UEM solutions is expected to increase, to provide the necessary access to corporate resources to manage and maintain collaboration and integration with integrated communications and teams and to maintain productivity.

Although, the COVID-19 does not have major negative impact on growth of the market, the outbreak is expected to surely provide numerous opportunities for the market to grow during the forecast period. These opportunities include surge in demand for unified endpoint management in enterprises due to remote work initiatives, increasing BFSI and IT industry applications, and introduction of innovative unified endpoint management solutions.

Some of the key Unified endpoint management industry players profiled in the report include CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., Citrix Systems, INC., International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, Apple Inc., DELL INC., DivX, LLC., Fasoo, NortonLifeLock, Inc., NEXTLABS INC., and BROADCOMM, INC.. This study includes unified endpoint management market share, unified endpoint management market trends, unified endpoint management market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Findings Of The Study

1. By component, in 2020, the solution segment dominated the unified endpoint management market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the unified endpoint management market forecast period.

Depending on deployment model, the on-premise generated the highest revenue in 2020.

According to the industry vertical, the BFSI segment generated highest revenue in 2020. However, the healthcare segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

Region wise, the unified endpoint management industry was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

