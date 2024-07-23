Aaniie’s Industry Leadership Momentum Expands Platform Growth in Home Care, Senior Living, and Childcare Markets

Expertly designed, accessible, mobile web-based learning on the go directly from Aaniie. Aaniie produces a cloud-based platform for home care and child care providers. Our advanced technology and workflow best practices improve outcomes, caregiver retention, and revenue management.

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaniie, Inc., provider of the leading workforce management platform for home care services, is pleased to highlight the continued growth of its brand across the home care, senior living, and childcare segments.

From its foundation as Smartcare Software, Aaniie's innovative market leadership in the home care industry led to a natural expansion to serve providers who manage personal care services in senior living communities, as well as agencies that place babysitters and nannies in private homes. With its growing Aaniie platform, the company's focus is on creating innovative world-class workflows and mobile solutions that bring care to life and help providers, caregivers, and families connect to achieve the best outcomes.

"We continue to strengthen our innovative leadership with technologies that simplify care in the home and advance mobile care," says Scott Zielski, CEO of Aaniie. "Our unique workflows and technology offering are beneficial wherever mobile caregivers deliver care throughout the continuum of life — from childcare to senior care. We are committed to creating better outcomes for all who interact with Aaniie's platform of care."

As an end-to-end solution, Aaniie includes everything providers need to manage care without costly and inefficient additions and integrations. Central to the product's success is its powerful dynamic scheduling dashboard with real-time color coding and icon indicators reflecting the status of every appointment. A user-friendly point-of-care app gives care providers everything they need to complete shifts, including time and attendance tracking, advanced messaging, and task documentation. Beyond scheduling and care tracking, the platform includes a built-in Customer Relations Management (CRM) system to manage new referrals and back-office tools to simplify and automate billing and payroll functions.

Furthermore, Aaniie is unlocking the intersection of caregiver satisfaction and provider profitability with a toolset purpose-built to solve the nationwide caregiver hiring and retention crisis. Integral to the solution is Aaniie's Caregiver Rewards program, which leverages gamification principles to maximize caregiver engagement and retention and is proven to increase retention by as much as 3X over the industry average. This also includes an integrated Applicant Tracking System, the ENGAGE Hiring Hub, which leverages the principles and practices of marketing to create a hiring pipeline explicitly designed for the needs of caregivers.

With integrated background checks and automated engagement, Aaniie focuses on the total caregiver experience. Using advanced caregiver/client matching algorithms, the complete satisfaction toolset ensures an optimal experience for both caregivers and the families they serve.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Aaniie is the developer of a complete SaaS caregiver workforce management and point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of care in the home across the continuum of life – from childcare to senior care.

Aaniie's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging emerging technologies like gamification and advanced automation, Aaniie is solving home and community-based care's staffing and retention crises while providing a superior user and client experience.

Aaniie's solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, clients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

For more information, visit aaniie.com.