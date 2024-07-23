Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

Surge in the need to increase employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) boost the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Why You Should Invest In this Industry | The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Share Reach USD 19.8 Billion by 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market size was valued at USD 9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Surge in need to increase employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) boosts the growth of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. In addition, cost saving associated with VDI solutions positively impacts the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure industry. Increased market for workspace as a service is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the virtual desktop infrastructure industry during the forecast period.

The global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By offering, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. By deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By enterprise size, it is categorized into large enterprises and SMBs. By industry vertical, the market is divided into IT & telecom, construction and manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, government and public sector, retail, education, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 Scenario:

● The pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market, owing to the presence of lockdowns imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe. Digital dependence among customers witnessed dramatic growth, especially after the prevalence of lockdowns as people were required to stay indoors during regulatory procedures.

● Thus, internet penetration exponentially surged during the pandemic, which distinctively contributed to market growth.

● In addition, increase in the popularity of remote working solutions is further expected to expand the growth of the market.

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Based on offering, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global virtual desktop infrastructure industry report include IBM, HP Enterprise, Vmware, Inc, Ericom Software, Inc, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Parallels International Gmbh, AWS, Cisco Systems, Citrix, IGEL Technologies, Evolve IP, LLC, Redhat, Inc, N Computing Limited, Vagrant, Inc, Neverfail, Inc.

