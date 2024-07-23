DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Is Set To Fly High Growth In Years To Come | First Solar, Kyocera Solar, SunPower
The DG Rooftop Solar PV market size is estimated to reach by USD 14.5 Billion at a CAGR of 9.52% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 8.79 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global DG Rooftop Solar PV market to witness a CAGR of 9.52% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the DG Rooftop Solar PV market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities.
Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the DG Rooftop Solar PV market. The DG Rooftop Solar PV market size is estimated to reach by USD 14.5 Billion at a CAGR of 9.52% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023. The Current market value is pegged at USD 8.79 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: First Solar (United States), Yingli (China), Kyocera Solar (Japan), Trina Solar (China), Risen (China), Jinko Solar (China), Canadian Solar (Canada), JA Solar (China), Hanwha Q CELLS (South Korea), SunPower Corporation (United States), Sharp Corporation (Japan), SolarWorld (Germany)
Definition:
The Distributed Generation (DG) Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market refers to the segment of the solar energy industry that involves the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings to generate electricity at the point of use. This form of generation is typically connected to the local grid and can provide power directly to the building where it is installed or feed excess power back into the grid.
Market Trends:
• Improvements in solar panel efficiency, energy storage solutions, and smart grid technology.
• Increased support through subsidies, tax credits, and renewable energy mandates.
• Growing interest in reducing dependence on grid electricity and fossil fuels.
• Rising concern for environmental sustainability and reduction of carbon footprints.
Market Drivers:
• Need for energy security and diversification of energy sources.
• Rising grid electricity prices making rooftop solar more attractive.
• Ongoing innovation and improvements in solar technology.
• Growing consumer awareness and demand for clean energy solutions.
Market Opportunities:
• Potential to provide electricity in remote and underserved areas.
• Growth in the market for solar battery storage systems.
• Enhancing grid stability and reliability through distributed generation.
• Opportunities for employment in installation, maintenance, and manufacturing.
Market Challenges:
• Technical challenges related to integrating distributed generation with the existing grid.
• Solar power's intermittent nature requiring effective energy storage solutions.
• Variability and uncertainty in government policies and incentives.
• Highly fragmented market with numerous small players.
Market Restraints:
• Difficulty in accessing financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects.
• Competition from other renewable energy sources like wind and hydro.
• Concerns regarding the long-term reliability and maintenance of solar PV systems.
• Economic viability in regions with lower solar insolation.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of DG Rooftop Solar PV market segments by Types: Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film
Detailed analysis of DG Rooftop Solar PV market segments by Applications: Non-residential, Residential
Major Key Players of the Market: First Solar (United States), Yingli (China), Kyocera Solar (Japan), Trina Solar (China), Risen (China), Jinko Solar (China), Canadian Solar (Canada), JA Solar (China), Hanwha Q CELLS (South Korea), SunPower Corporation (United States), Sharp Corporation (Japan), SolarWorld (Germany)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Global DG Rooftop Solar PV Market Breakdown by Application (Non-residential, Residential) by Type (Crystalline Silicon, Thin Film) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
