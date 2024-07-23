Adlook Strengthens its Leadership Team with the Promotion of Mateusz Jedrocha to Chief Product Officer
Previously Vice President of Branding Solutions, Jedrocha will ensure Adlook continues to drive product innovation and growth amidst industry transformationNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adlook, a next-generation brand growth platform, today announced the appointment of Mateusz Jedrocha as Chief Product Officer. Jedrocha, who previously served as Adlook’s Vice President of Branding Solutions, will spearhead the company's product development and innovation initiatives as Adlook continues to differentiate itself in a competitive market.
Jedrocha will assume his new position at a critical juncture for the industry, as significant changes in the open web present both opportunities and challenges. He will lead Adlook’s product team to support the company commitment to investing in product quality and development to ensure sustained growth and market leadership. This news follows several other significant moves within the company, including the promotion of Kuba Kossut to CEO and the appointment of industry veteran, Jim Daily, as Executive Advisor.
“I am honored to assume this new role at Adlook during this transformative period for the company and industry as a whole,” said Jedrocha. “During this critical time for the industry, product quality and innovation are more important than ever. I look forward to driving our product strategy and ensuring that Adlook continues to lead with cutting-edge solutions that meet and exceed industry standards.”
Since Adlook’s inception, Jedrocha has been instrumental in driving its growth, overseeing commercial efforts on its existing portfolio, and leading the product and technical teams. He has been pivotal in seeding Adlook’s growth and establishing its reputation in the market, as well as overseeing successful partnerships with brands such as Kraft Heinz, Sanofi, SC Johnson, Mars, and PEPSICO.
“Mateusz has been an instrumental part of our company, and I am thrilled to see him ascend to this new role,” said Kuba Kossut, CEO of Adlook. “This new role highlights the growing complexity and importance of Adlook’s product offerings as we continue to differentiate ourselves from competitors. With his extensive industry experience and deep understanding of our product and market dynamics, Mateusz is the ideal leader to drive our product strategy forward as we continue to push boundaries with our innovations. I am confident that under his leadership Adlook will continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients and partners globally.”
Adlook has made significant strides this year, including the launch of new privacy-centric solutions that reinforce its leadership in cookieless digital advertising. By expanding its global presence and becoming the first DSP to integrate with Google’s Topics API, Adlook has positioned itself as a leader in the cookieless environment. Trusted by leading brands such as Kraft Heinz, Sanofi, SC Johnson, Mars, and PEPSICO, Adlook's momentum has solidified its leadership within the media space by offering sophisticated and accessible solutions to clients worldwide.
About Adlook
Founded in 2022, Adlook merges the art of advertising with the science of technology, drawing on deep learning to develop impactful and privacy-dedicated solutions. Catering to the world's leading brands and advertising agencies, Adlook, through its cutting-edge DSP, provides tailored services designed for customized and outcome-based advertising solutions. These offerings align closely with diverse client needs, promoting marketing success and a positive digital ecosystem impact while prioritizing user privacy.
As early adopters of Chrome's Privacy Sandbox and the Protected Audience API, Adlook collaborates closely with Google to lead the shift towards a safer, privacy-focused advertising landscape. This collaboration and Adlook's strategic role within the RTB House Group bolster its internet presence and ensure high standards of brand safety and creativity. Through innovation and dedication to privacy, Adlook navigates towards a cookieless world, aiming to redefine advertising standards.
Operating across the Americas and EMEA, Adlook integrates with 700+ publishers for a 95% internet reach. As a one-stop shop, it enhances campaigns in premium and broad contexts, securing guaranteed results for clients like Sanofi, Mars, and Heinz.
