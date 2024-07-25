StageWingTM Soars to New Heights With Acceptance Into Techstars Atlanta Cox Cohort
As the first-ever online DJ rental equipment community, StageWingTM stands as one of 10 standout startups selected for the prestigious Techstars program.ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StageWingTM, the trailblazing platform that’s redefining the DJ and audio/visual (A/V) scene, is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the illustrious Techstars-Atlanta Cox cohort. As the first-ever online DJ rental equipment community, StageWingTM stands as one of 10 standout startups selected for this prestigious program, offering unparalleled mentorship, funding, and global networking opportunities.
“We are over the moon to join the Techstars family,” said StageWingTM founder Sed Joseph. “The wealth of knowledge and connections that Techstars brings to the table will be a game- changer for StageWingTM. We are beyond excited to have the backing of the world's most active pre-seed investor.”
Techstars – Igniting Innovation
Techstars is a global powerhouse, propelling early-stage startups to new heights with seed funding, mentorship, and a vast network of investors and entrepreneurs. With a portfolio that spans healthtech, fintech, web3, cleantech, and beyond, Techstars has nurtured over 4,000 startups to date.
Their renowned accelerator program equips startups with essential tools for success, from capital and mentorship to customer acquisition strategies, talent recruitment, and infrastructure support. Techstars is committed to empowering entrepreneurs to transform their visions into reality.
StageWingTM – Revolutionizing the DJ Industry
StageWingTM is shaking up the DJ world with its innovative peer-to-peer rental platform. This exclusive community enables professional DJs to rent top-tier equipment from one another, providing a seamless, time-saving solution. DJs can now reserve their favorite brands in any city, while equipment owners earn extra income – all without the hassle of traditional rental shops.
“Our mission goes beyond equipment rentals; it’s about creating a collaborative community,” said Joseph. “We host local meetups in Atlanta and webinars to support and uplift the DJ profession, sharing invaluable tips, tricks, and exclusive deals from our partners. The Techstars partnership is a phenomenal opportunity for us to learn from the best, connect with potential investors, and gain insights from successful entrepreneurs worldwide. We’re confident that this program will catapult StageWingTM to new heights.”
About StageWingTM
StageWingTM is the first-of-its-kind online DJ and A/V rental equipment platform, fostering a vibrant community where professional DJs and others in the event industry can rent equipment from each other. Offering transparent, affordable pricing and a curated network of reliable providers, StageWingTM ensures top-notch service with delivery and setup.
Discover more at www.stagewing.com Follow @stagewingapp on Instagram.
About Techstars
Techstars is a global network that empowers entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed. Providing seed and early-stage funding, mentorship, and access to a worldwide network of investors, mentors, partners, and alumni, Techstars is dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurial success.
Learn more at www.techstars.com
