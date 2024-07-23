Kargo Announces New Integration with TikTok for Better Targeting and Reporting for Commerce Advertisers 

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo is announcing an integration with TikTok to enable Kargo Commerce customers to directly access offline sales insights in TikTok Ads Manager. The integration improves targeting and reporting for advertiser campaigns and enables true omni-channel measurement and high quality data. Advertisers will get real time, granular insights that measure the impact of their TikTok ads across their full funnel, including online and offline performance.



The integration brings offline conversion insights that advertisers choose to share such as in-store purchases, subscriptions and more from Kargo’s campaign management tool Media Technology Platform to TikTok’s Offline Events API. This provides a unique opportunity for brands that work with Kargo Commerce. Kargo has similar integrations across a number of platforms providing a highly scaled commerce opportunity for brands with business models that rely on offline conversions.

The integration enables Kargo Commerce advertisers on TikTok to:

Measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns from an offline setting.

Track and analyze customer interactions across multiple touchpoints and channels.

Gain a comprehensive picture of a company’s total sales and conversions.



“We're excited about our new integration with Kargo, designed to enhance targeting and reporting for our advertisers. This partnership offers a comprehensive view of the customer journey, empowering brands to optimize their campaigns,” said Lorry Destainville, Head of Product Partnerships at TikTok.

“TikTok represents a massive commerce opportunity for advertisers and we’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with this integration. Advertisers are looking for more transparency and control to improve quality and improve performance. Now they get what they need to optimize commerce experiences on the platform,” said Michael Shaughnessy, Chief Operating Officer at Kargo.

About Kargo

Kargo creates memorable advertising experiences to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive cross channel advertising solutions, leading brands choose Kargo to drive meaningful customer connections across social, mobile and connected television. With a focus on performance, Kargo helps the world’s largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo’s proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is headquartered in New York with offices across the globe.

