Chris McMillen Joins Arctiq as Chief Revenue Officer

IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctiq, a leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, announced today the appointment of Chris McMillen as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With his extensive industry experience and proven leadership, McMillen will oversee all revenue-generating processes, including developing and executing revenue strategies, leading sales teams, aligning marketing initiatives, cultivating strategic partnerships, and ensuring customer success on a global scale.



"We are thrilled to have Chris McMillen join our team," said Paul Kerr, CEO of Arctiq. "His track record of success and extensive industry knowledge will be instrumental as we continue to execute our strategic growth and expansion plans throughout North America. Chris has a proven ability to collaborate across departments that will be key in optimizing revenue streams and adapting to market trends and client needs.”

McMillen brings decades of expertise fostering high-performance cultures. His previous roles include serving as Executive Vice President at Ahead and President of Data Blue, where he played pivotal roles in driving rapid growth and successful M&A initiatives.

“I am thrilled to be joining Arctiq and to be part of the remarkable talent and energy within the team,” said McMillen. “Arctiq offers a comprehensive array of solutions centered on transformative technologies that assist our clients in building and optimizing hybrid and cloud infrastructures, securing their environments, accelerating software development speed and reliability, and maximizing the power of their data. Our mission is to relentlessly innovate, attract top talent in the industry, expand into new markets both organically and through acquisition, and strengthen our strategic partnerships to provide an unparalleled overall experience for our clients at the speed and velocity they require to be successful.”

Arctiq is a leader in professional IT services and managed services across three core Centers of Excellence: Enterprise Security, Modern Infrastructure and Platform Engineering. Renowned for our ability to architect intelligence, we connect, protect, and transform organizations, empowering them to thrive in today's digital landscape. Arctiq builds on decades of industry expertise and a customer-centric ethos to deliver exceptional value to clients across diverse industries.

