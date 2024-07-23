Mullen Subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, Announces Warranty Coverage for B4 Chassis Cab EV Truck

The EPA certified B4 provides one of the strongest warranties in the commercial market today

BREA, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors (“Bollinger”), releases its full warranty coverage on the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab, the company’s all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck.

Under the warranty, Bollinger will provide comprehensive, competitive coverage for:

Bumper-to-bumper: 3-year/36,000-miles

Powertrain: 5-year/50,000-miles

High-voltage battery: 8-year/100,000-miles

Air conditioning: 5-year/50,000-miles

Frame rails and cross-members: 5-years/unlimited miles

Corrosion (perforation only): 5-years/unlimited miles

Tires: 4-years/unlimited miles

“We have designed and engineered the Bollinger B4 to have unmatched capability and durability, and we are proud to be offering warranty coverage to reflect that,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer of Bollinger Motors. “Our warranty provides our customers the peace of mind they need in making their decision and demonstrates the confidence we have in the B4.”

The Bollinger B4 is designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique chassis design protects the 158-kilowatt-hour, dual-battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The company anticipates deliveries of the Bollinger B4 to begin in the second half of 2024.

Warranty availability is another important next step in bringing the Bollinger B4 to market. The company has reached several milestones in recent months, including: receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency; a 70 vehicle sale to Doering Fleet Management; a five vehicle sale to Spencer Manufacturing, which will upfit the vehicles into emergency rescue trucks; an 80 vehicle sale to Momentum Group; a 50 vehicle sale to EnviroCharge; the addition of Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Auto Group as dealers and service centers; Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, to supply battery packs; Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan, to manage vehicle assembly operations; Syncron as its warranty administration partner; and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

In addition to Bollinger Motors’ growth, it recently named former General Motors’ executive James Taylor as CEO. He takes over for company founder Robert Bollinger, who is a founding shareholder and will remain on the company’s Board of Directors. This leadership change positions Bollinger Motors for continued success as the company prepares for production.

To learn more about preordering the B4 Chassis Cab, visit www.BollingerMotors.com .

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric, commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ). Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com and www.MullenUSA.com .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

