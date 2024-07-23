OpenDrives Releases Atlas 2.8; the First Composable Storage Solution Designed for Media & Entertainment

New elastic model set to redefine media & entertainment content management with unlimited storage and outstanding performance

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, Inc. , a global provider of software-defined media workflow solutions and data management capabilities, announced today the release of Atlas 2.8 , the media & entertainment (M&E) industry’s first composable software-defined storage solution. With Atlas 2.8, all customers, regardless of storage capacity limitations, receive a high-performance, enterprise storage software platform that can be configured according to creative workflow requirements. This is a game-changing shift from the industry-standard practice of storage pricing based on capacity.



"We are breaking the boundaries of traditional storage models to fully cater to content creators across the spectrum," comments Trevor Morgan, VP of Product at OpenDrives. "In conversations with our customers, it was clear that they needed a storage solution that didn’t put them in a box, increasing costs as their creative requirements changed and capacity increased. Atlas 2.8 brings forth a scalable solution that doesn’t compromise on performance, capabilities or affordability.”

A New Era of Storage Flexibility and Cost Efficiency

Atlas 2.8 is accessible to media organizations of all sizes and budgets and caters to a wide range of customer needs, from boutique shops to satellite offices, to large-scale enterprise operations. Morgan explains, “We now have the ability to combine feature sets into larger ‘tiered’ bundles, which are designed for specific market segments. We can also offer smaller add-on feature packages that customers can combine with one of our standard bundles. We even offer the ultimate flexibility, a-la-carte add-on features, for those critical must-have capabilities without the need to step up to a more comprehensive (and more expensive) tier.”

Customers can choose today from two prepackaged software bundles: Atlas Essentials and Atlas Comprehensive . Core features of both Atlas Essentials and Atlas Comprehensive include advanced capabilities such as proactive data prefetching, atomic writes with checksums, and snapshots. Upgrading or downgrading from one to the other is straightforward, requiring only a new license key. Future releases will offer intermediary bundles tiers with different combinations of pre-packaged functionality.

Customers can purchase Atlas Essentials, which is certified to run on specific Supermicro hardware platforms, through select OpenDrives channel partners . Atlas Comprehensive is available through all OpenDrives partners.



For more information on Atlas 2.8, including specifications and hardware, please read “Atlas 2.8 Composable Storage Software — Designed for Ever-changing Creative Workflow Needs .”

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives, Inc. is a leading provider of software-defined media workflow solutions and storage management services. Founded in 2011 by media and entertainment post-production professionals and technologists, OpenDrives is built for the most demanding and complex workflows. Powered by the open ecosystem, with Atlas software at its core, OpenDrives delivers simple, flexible, and scalable solutions that match highly unique and diverse performance needs, on-premises and into the cloud. OpenDrives is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com .

