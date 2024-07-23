CT Lakes Natural Area’s Access Roads Closed Until Further Notice

CONTACT:

John Sojka: 603-788-3164

Jim Oehler: 603-271-0453

July 23, 2024

Pittsburg, NH – The access roads and stream crossings that provide public access to the Connecticut Lakes Natural Area are closed and will remain unavailable to the public until further notice.

Recent extreme storms have caused extensive damage throughout the 25,000-acre CT Lakes Natural Area (CLNA) in Pittsburg. Over 11 miles of roadways have been disturbed, and some 20 stream crossings were severely eroded or destroyed. Preliminary estimates put the repair costs at almost $900,000, and Fish and Game staffing resources and funding are limited to effectively repair the damage in the immediate future. East Inlet Road after the gated closure and two tenths of a mile prior to the East Inlet Cartop Launch, Scott Bog Spur Road, Beaman North Road, and Ingersoll Brook Road are closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. The probability that these thoroughfares will be prepared for snowmobile travel this winter is very low. In the coming weeks, the roads that access the South Bay Bog and Indian Stream sections of the CLNA will be further evaluated to develop prioritized work plans. As a result, additional road closures may occur.

The NH Fish and Game Department has procured 124 WMAs across the state, encompassing over 62,000 acres. The purpose of these lands is to conserve and improve habitat for wildlife. These lands are also open for public recreation, including hunting, fishing, trapping, and wildlife watching.

Federal grant money for investment in wildlife habitat was provided through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration (WSFR) Program with funding derived from manufacturer taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment. These funds are collected and distributed under the Wildlife Restoration Program and have provided tens of millions of dollars for wildlife conservation in New Hampshire since the program began in the 1930s.

For the last 25 years, the $2.50 wildlife habitat fee associated with each hunting and trapping license sold in the Granite State has added matching funds for federal dollars, furthering the work of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Wildlife Habitat Program.

To learn about Wildlife Management Areas in New Hampshire, visit https://nhfg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=9c6fd9ba477d40ed9bcf49a6a2e7dfc4.