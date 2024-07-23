Dorman Names Alexander S. Whitelam as Vice President, Investor Relations & Risk Management

COLMAR, Pa., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (“Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM) today announced the addition of Alexander S. Whitelam as Vice President, Investor Relations & Risk Management.



Alex joins the Company after serving most recently as Head of Investor Relations at SEI Investments Company. Prior to SEI, he held investor relations and other finance-related positions of increasing responsibility at Chesapeake Utilities, AMETEK Inc., Essential Utilities, BNY Mellon, and Wells Fargo. Alex is an IRC (Investor Relations Charter) holder and a long-time member of NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations.

“We are excited to welcome Alex to Dorman,” said David Hession, Dorman Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “His broad experience across various industries will help us continue to expand our relationships with the investment community and enhance our investor relations program.”

Contacts

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing, sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

Investor Relations: Alex Whitelam, Vice President, Investor Relations & Risk Management, awhitelam@dormanproducts.com

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new repair solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “probably,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “views,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.