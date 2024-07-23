Pilates Matters Launch Personalized Advice for Studio Owners to Help Them Find the Ideal Commercial Product

New York, NY, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilates Matters, a leading e-commerce store offering a range of Pilates reformer machines and equipment, is excited to announce the launch of its honest and personalized advice for studio owners and personal trainers to help them find the ideal commercial product for their clients.

In addition to Pilates Matters’ expert buying guide, which provides expert advice on its extensive pilates, lagree, and recovery product selection, the top online pilates store’s new customized advice from one of its experienced representatives is designed to help commercial customers find the best product that matches their needs and budget. This service also ensures a price match guarantee, keeps customers up to date with their orders, and can resolve any issue more effectively.

“We have such an amazing team who are available Weekdays 9AM – 5PM EST to give you support and personalized advice,” said a spokesperson for Pilates Matters. “We are here to ensure that you have everything you require for a fulfilling and rewarding Pilates experience. Whether that’s advice on the best products in your area or the ability to price match your products, we are here for you.”

From pilates studio owners and personal trainers to customers building their own home gyms, Pilates Matters caters to an array of customers in the residential and commercial sector with its variety of top-rated Pilates equipment and reformers, from wood or aluminum to foldable and portable with wheels, to offer a complete exercise experience at unbeatable sale prices straight from the brand’s warehouse to the customer.

Some of Pilates Matters’s most popular products include:

Pilates Elite Wood Reformer Machine: Whether a Pilates enthusiast looking for a reformer machine for home use or a professional seeking a reliable and versatile apparatus for a studio, the Elina Pilates Elite Wood Reformer has been designed to elevate a user’s Pilates practice through customizable features to tailor their workout according to their unique preferences and fitness level.

Lagree Fitness Mega Pro: Compact and space-saving, the Lagree Fitness Mega Pro incorporates the best features and functionalities from previous models to deliver an advanced design that ensures smooth and fluid movements. This allows for a more effective and challenging workout that caters to every type of Lagree enthusiast, from beginners to seasoned professionals.

Pilates Elite Wood Combo Chair with Handles: Constructed of premium-quality wood to provide optimal stability, the Elina Pilates Elite Wood Combo Chair with Handles is equipped with elastic straps and handles for resistance workouts. It also features a unique padded system for the foot bars and utilizes an innovative lower spring system for reverse resistance.

Whether customers are searching for the perfect product to suit their specific workout or want to connect with a Pilates community committed to growing and learning together, Pilates Matters has earned an impressive reputation for its unwavering dedication to superior customer service, affordable pricing on an extensive range of products, and support for major Pilates organizations.

Pilates Matters encourages customers who have questions about its products to visit the “Contact Us” page via its website today to speak to a helpful team member and receive personalized advice.

About Pilates Matters

Pilates Matters is a leading e-commerce store offering a range of Pilates reformer machines and equipment at the most competitive prices. Focusing on delivering exceptional customer service and providing only the highest quality Pilates, Lagree, and recovery equipment available in the United States, Pilates Matters has become renowned for enhancing the overall Pilates experience.

More Information

To learn more about Pilates Matters and its personalized advice for studio owners and personal trainers, please visit the website at https://pilatesmatters.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/pilates-matters-launch-personalized-advice-for-studio-owners-to-help-them-find-the-ideal-commercial-product/

Pilates Matters 447 Broadway 2nd Floor Suite New York New York 10013 United States +1 (402) 726-1797 https://pilatesmatters.com/