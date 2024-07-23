Eightco Achieves Revenues of $100mn in Mobile Phone Business

Easton, PA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) (the “Company” or “Eightco”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Forever 8 Fund LLC (“Forever 8”), has reached $100 million in revenues from its refurbished Apple smartphone division since launching in April 2021.



“We are excited to have reached this milestone of $100 million in revenue from our refurbished Apple smartphone division,” said Paul Vassilakos, CEO of Eightco and President of Forever 8. “Continued growth in the refurbished market for Apple products, combined with Forever 8’s unique offering, is driving strong growth for our Company in this sector. We continue to see significant demand from both our suppliers and customers. As we continue to scale our business in the refurbished iPhone market, we are also exploring opportunities to expand into other Apple product categories, positioning Forever 8 for even greater success.”

Forever 8’s mobile phone division supplies inventory for refurbished Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and the iPad Pencil in the United Kingdom and European Union. Leveraging a proprietary data-driven tool, Forever 8 efficiently manages inventory levels and capital, supporting vendors by optimizing their inventory supply chains and marketing strategies.

About Eightco

Eightco (NASDAQ: OCTO) is committed to growth of its subsidiaries, made up of Forever 8 Fund LLC, an inventory capital and management platform for e-commerce sellers, and Ferguson Containers, Inc., a provider of complete manufacturing and logistical solutions for product and packaging needs, through strategic management and investment. In addition, the Company is actively seeking new opportunities to add to its portfolio of technology solutions focused on the e-commerce ecosystem through strategic acquisitions. Through a combination of innovative strategies and focused execution, Eightco aims to create significant value and growth for its portfolio companies and stockholders.

For additional information, please visit www.8co.holdings

Forward-Looking Statements

