Fazoli’s Cooks Up $5.99 Pizza Baked Spaghetti Special

Fast and Fresh Italian Chain Continues to Roll Out Value-Driven Offers for Loyal Fans

 LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s, America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., has cooked up an offer to carry fans through summer, $5.99 Pizza Baked Spaghetti! Now through Sept. 9, guests can enjoy the popular dish, featuring spaghetti smothered in the chain’s signature zesty Pizza Bake Sauce, loaded with mozzarella, provolone and pepperoni, then baked to sizzling perfection. A fusion of two beloved Fazoli’s dishes, the satisfying meal, as always, is served with the brand’s signature free, freshly baked breadsticks.

“The Fazoli’s brand was built around providing not only great value, but also high-quality food offerings,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “We have never wavered on this commitment to our fans and will continue to offer meals that provide more for less—hearty portions, fresh ingredients and free breadsticks.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509


