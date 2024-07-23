Advantive Expands International Footprint with Acquisition of B2B Unified Commerce Leader Pepperi

Advantive strengthens its existing mission-critical solutions to increase efficiencies and improve operations for specialty manufacturers and distributors

Tampa Bay, Fla., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantive, a mission-critical software provider for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, today announced its acquisition of Pepperi, a leading omnichannel B2B sales platform for wholesalers and distributors. This acquisition furthers Advantive’s mission of driving transformational outcomes for its customers by strengthening its international footprint and providing a purpose-built solution for a unified commerce experience that connects mobile field sales, B2B eCommerce, and back-office management.

Headquartered in Israel, Pepperi has provided a unified approach to B2B sales with its integrated solution since 2012. Combining B2B eCommerce, sales force automation, retail execution, and more, Pepperi serves over 1,000 customers in more than 70 countries, providing a comprehensive solution to increase sales, reduce inefficient processes, and accelerate operations.

“Until now, Advantive primarily focused on manufacturing and distribution-centric software with an emphasis on ERP, MES and QMS. This acquisition significantly expands feature capabilities into B2B commerce and sales force automation,” said Kevin Boyce, CEO of Advantive. Now, Advantive can offer a deeper set of solutions that bring manufacturers, distributors and retailers closer together, removing friction in the supply chain.”

Trusted by brands like Kimberly-Clark, Heineken, and Hallmark, Pepperi’s Unified Commerce platform helps organizations consolidate sales operations into a single, cohesive system – creating a consistent and personalized experience for buyers and sales representatives.

“We’ve always empowered CPG brands and wholesalers to quickly respond to changing market conditions. By joining forces with Advantive, we will be able to offer our customers even more ways to optimize their operations” said Ofer Youvexcel, Pepperi CEO. “With our combined capabilities, we’re looking forward to creating and optimizing solutions that drive growth for specialty manufacturers and distributors.”

For more information on Advantive, visit https://www.advantive.com/.

About Advantive

Advantive is a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution companies, offering purpose-built ERP, MES and SPC software solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Serving over 6,500+ customers and operating in 88 countries, Advantive’s software solutions simplify complex processes, optimize operations visibility and throughput, and drive improved quality, profitability, and revenue growth. Deeply embedded into key end-to-end workflows, Advantive’s software uses automation, seamless integration and real-time data to streamline plant scheduling, order management, quality control, sales order forecasting and pricing, ecommerce and delivery – making the complex, simple. More information about Advantive can be found at https://advantive.com.

About Pepperi

Pepperi serves over 1,000 medium and large brands & wholesale distributors in more than 65 countries. To empower them to respond quickly and easily to changing market conditions, the Pepperi platform connects siloed B2B sales channels using a purpose-built, Cloud-based and code-free configuration tool.

Pepperi's flexible platform uniquely combines B2B e-Commerce and sales force automation into an integrated mobile and browser-based solution that runs natively on all devices and is a one-stop-shop for all their B2B sales needs.







Attachment

Taylor Callis Advantive advantive@alloycrew.com