Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.50 Billion in 2024 to USD 4.28 Billion by 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.50 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.28 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

A critical step in the production of semiconductors is the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurry, which guarantees the smoothness and flatness of silicon wafers. Using a slurry of chemicals, abrasive particles, and a carrier fluid, integrated circuits (ICs) are polished and levelled during this procedure. Both mechanical and chemical processes are brought about by the slurry; abrasive particles remove superfluous material, while chemicals promote planarization.

The precision and productivity of semiconductor production are impacted by the CMP slurry market, which is a crucial component of the semiconductor industry. Improvements in semiconductor technology necessitate more precise planarization for smaller, more intricate designs, which drives the demand for CMP slurries. It is clear that CMP slurries are important for attaining surface quality as the industry works to enhance the functionality and performance of devices. MEMS, semiconductors, optics, and data storage all employ CMP slurries. The requirement for finer polishing in these industries and the introduction of new materials have changed the market. In general, the market for CMP slurry represents a vibrant link in the semiconductor supply chain.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Dynamics

Driver

Crucial Role of CMP in Enhancing Semiconductor Device Performance and Yield

CMP ensures a uniform, flat surface for lithography and etching procedures in semiconductor production by eliminating extra material and imperfections from silicon wafer surfaces. By decreasing faults, enhancing integrated circuit performance, and raising manufacturing yield, this technique improves device quality and yield. Shallow Trench Isolation (STI) structures, which enable electrical isolation of transistors on a silicon wafer, are frequently made using CMP. Layer deposit and patterning may be done precisely using CMP because it planarizes the insulating material that fills the pits. In order to properly create metal layers and minimise resistance, CMP is essential for planarizing interlayer dielectric (ILD) material used in the manufacturing of multilayered integrated circuits. As semiconductor technology progresses towards smaller nodes, the precision and control of CMP become more crucial.

Restraint

Addressing Environmental Concerns in CMP Slurry Management for Sustainable Semiconductor Manufacturing

Stabilisers, surfactants, and abrasives are among the chemicals that might be included in CMP slurries. These substances have the potential to discharge heavy metals into the environment, which can be concerning. Sources of pollution in soil and water might result from improper waste management practices. Environmental norms and standards must be adhered to by enterprises in order to minimise the environmental effect of CMP slurries. It can be difficult to recycle these complex substances, thus effective recycling methods need to be created. For the local ecology and environmental compliance, semiconductor manufacturing plants' wastewater, which comprises leftovers from CMP procedures, must be properly treated. Businesses are pushed to implement sustainable practices, such as the appropriate disposal of production byproducts like CMP slurries, as customers, governmental organisations, and the general public grow increasingly conscious of environmental problems.

Opportunities

The Advantages of Quartz and Engineered Stone Surfaces: Durability, Design, and Environmental Benefits

Quartz and other engineered stone surfaces are known for their low care requirements due to their non-porous nature. Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry offers greater durability and scratch resistance, making it appealing for heavy-use areas. Quartz surfaces are manufactured under regulated conditions to ensure consistency in quality, color, and pattern. They also benefit high cleanliness environments by inhibiting germ and mold formation. Some quartz manufacturers use recycled materials for eco-friendly solutions.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Trends

• Main goal: Develop slurries to handle novel materials, smaller feature sizes, and sophisticated device architectures.

• Rising Need: CMP slurries are essential due to the growing complexity of semiconductor devices.

• Advanced CMP Slurries Required: Shift to smaller process nodes like 7nm and below necessitates CMP for manufacturing advanced integrated circuits.

• Environmentally Friendly CMP Slurries: Manufacturers are exploring environmentally friendly formulations.

• Cooperation: Close partnerships between CMP slurry suppliers and manufacturers, enabling tailored slurries.

• Global Market Expansion: Demand for semiconductors has increased globally, driven by semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Asia-Pacific regions.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Key Players

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Dow Electronic Materials (DowDuPont)

Fujimi Incorporated

Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Applied Materials, Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Ecolab Inc.

Entegris, Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

BASF SE

Micron Technology, Inc.

3M

Ferro Corporation

NexPlanar Corporation

FUJIFILM Planar Solutions

IDEX Corporation

Ace Nanochem Co., Ltd.

SUNICHEM Corporation

WEC Group

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Recent Developments:

September 18, 2023: The inaugural Ecolab WatermarkTM Study, which focuses on water stewardship among important consumer groups globally, was issued by Ecolab, a global provider of water solutions and services. In order to address the global water crisis, which is predicted to leave 1.6 billion people without access to clean drinking water by 2030 and result in a 56% water shortage, the research intends to uncover trends, inform stakeholders, and spur action. The goal of Ecolab's research is to solve the urgent water issue.

December 08, 2023: As part of its DecarbiaTM portfolio, Dow has introduced two new caustic soda products: Caustic DEC and TRACELIGHTTM DEC. These devices employ an electrolysis technique that decreases Scope 3 emissions by up to 90%, and they are powered by renewable energy. The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification PLUS auditing programme has certified the electrolysis process.

On May 05, 2023: Microsoft Taiwan has formed a 5G Foresight Team with local partners to promote digital transformation and encourage firms to harness the opportunities of 5G and artificial intelligence in Taiwan.

Key Market Takeaways:

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share at 34.72% and was valued at USD 154.99 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 280.50 million in 2030. Moreover, in Asia Pacific, China accounted for the highest market share of 24.27% during the base year of 2022.

Based on grain type, the alumina segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market statistics in 2022.

In the context of application, the semiconductors segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market statistics during the forecast period.

North America is expected to boost the market demand for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries due to the increasing investments in new semiconductor manufacturing facilities in countries such as the United States and Canada.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Aluminum Oxide

Ceramic

Cerium Oxide

Silica

Others

By Application

Silicon Wafers

Optical Substrates

Disk-drive Components

Other Microelectronic Surfaces

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Quantitative Analysis

• Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

• Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2030

• Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

• Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

• Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

