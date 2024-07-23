Award-Winning Author Kay A. Oliver to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CYPRESS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kay A. Oliver is a highly acclaimed award-winning American author with nine novels to her name, Road to Elysium, Whispering Lessons, Ice Cream Moments, Disturbed Tombs, Grave Disturbances, Sisters in Cold Blood, Disturbing Remains, Shooter’s Treasure, and her newly released book, Love’s Calculating Risks. Five Pounds of Pressure to be released in September 2024.

Kay has degrees in Radio, TV, and Film from California State University, Fullerton, and an MBA in Business.

Since her early youth Kay was fiercely assertive and ambitious. Her love for storytelling fueled her passion that took her straight to the glitz and glam of Hollywood. There she got her start as a writer and editor in the entertainment industry where she spent an incredible three decades working with Spielberg and Saban entertainment producing, writing, and directing films.

Although Hollywood is currently behind her, Kay openly expresses her experiences of what it was like to work in the entertainment industry and in particular the issues women face such as ageism and gender disparities. Having faced sexism herself, Kay has become an outspoken advocate for combating gender inequality in the workplace.

Influenced by her Hollywood career, Kay then shifted her focus to following her dream to write books that touch both the heart and mind. Although she encountered personal and professional disappointments, and a variety of problems and issues throughout her life, her relentless optimism and strong- willed nature kept her grounded and unwaveringly determined.

Kay’s unique writing style is characterized by vivid descriptions, keen character development, and strong female empowered protagonists that find personal growth and challenge societal issues. Kay vividly brings her characters to life and is well known for her clever storylines, thought provoking themes, thrilling narratives, and blending elements of both horror, mystery, and drama.

Kay’s books often explore complex themes such as love, family dynamics, and the strength of the human spirit that resonates deeply with readers making her truly a beloved author.

With her optimistic radiant form of self-expression, Kay encourages us to "Do everything with the intent of love.” She says when our actions reflect kindness and love and becomes the driving motivation behind everything we do, we will live abundantly, optimistically, and grow in humility. Love never fails and has the power to enrich our lives in ways we never thought possible.

Close Up Radio will feature Kay A. Oliver in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday July 24th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://kayaoliver.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno