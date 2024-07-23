Contrast Media Injectors Market: $1.6B to $2.3B Growth Forecast (2024-2029) | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Contrast Media Injectors Market Size, Share & by Product (System (CT, MRI, Angiography, Mammo), Consumable, Accessories), Type (Single & Dual-head, Syringeless), Application (General Imaging, Interventional), End User (Hospital, Clinic), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report highlights substantial growth projections. It anticipates the market to escalate from $1.6 billion in 2024 to $2.3 billion by 2029, at a notable CAGR of 8.0%. This growth is driven by the rising incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, particularly among the aging population, advancements in injector technology, and increasing demand for diagnostic accuracy and early detection. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and expanding healthcare access in emerging markets contribute to market growth. The market is segmented by product into contrast media injector systems, consumables, and accessories, with consumables holding the largest share in 2023. By type, dual-head injectors dominate, and radiology applications lead the market due to the use of AI tools and geographic expansion by key players. Hospitals are the largest end-users, but diagnostic imaging centers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR. North America is the largest regional market, driven by technological leadership, robust healthcare infrastructure, favorable insurance coverage, and strategic collaborations. Key players include Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Guerbet, MEDTRON AG, Ulrich GmbH & CO. KG, and Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd. Challenges include the high cost of injectors and a shortage of trained professionals.

Bayer AG: Pioneer in Radiology and Contrast Media Injectors

Bayer AG, through its Bayer Pharma subgroup, is a leading player in the radiology sector. The company operates in over 100 countries, including North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Bayer offers a wide range of digital solutions, injection systems, and contrast agents, along with related accessories and consumables used with contrast media injectors. The company places significant emphasis on R&D activities in the pharmaceuticals division, focusing on indications with high medical needs. This global presence and robust product offerings enable Bayer to maintain a strong position in the contrast media injectors market.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.: Global Leader in Diagnostic Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a part of the Bracco Group, is a global leader in diagnostic imaging. The company manufactures and commercializes contrast media injectors, software, and contrast agents. Bracco focuses on strategic innovation and collaborations to drive organic growth. Notably, the company partnered with Ulrich GmbH to introduce Bracco’s MR injector to the US market under a private label arrangement. Bracco Imaging boasts manufacturing sites in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Mexico, Brazil, and South Korea, with a presence in over 100 countries worldwide. The company's strong brand value, extensive R&D capabilities, and robust product portfolio make it a significant player in the contrast media injectors market.

Guerbet: Innovator in Diagnostic Imaging Solutions

Guerbet is a major player in the contrast media injectors market, offering a range of injectors, accessories, and consumables through its Diagnostic Imaging segment. The company is committed to launching innovative solutions for end users and enhancing patient outcomes through dedicated research and development. In February 2021, Guerbet introduced OptiProtect 3S, a technical services and support platform for imaging centers. Operating in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Guerbet distributes its products in approximately 80 countries. This commitment to innovation and global reach positions Guerbet as a key contender in the contrast media injectors market.

Dual-Head Injectors Lead Product Segment in Contrast Media Injectors Market

By type, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into dual-head, single-head, and syringeless injectors. In 2023, the dual-head segment held a significant share, driven by the favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries and the benefits of dual-head injectors over other types.

Radiology Dominates Application Segment in Contrast Media Injectors Market

By application, the contrast media injectors market is divided into interventional cardiology, radiology, and interventional radiology. In 2023, the radiology segment captured a significant share, fueled by the growing global prevalence of cancer and increasing regulatory approvals of contrast agents.

Hospitals Lead End-User Segment in Contrast Media Injectors Market

Regarding end users, the contrast media injectors market is fragmented into hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers. In 2023, the hospitals segment held the major share, driven by a rising focus on healthcare research and increasing funding opportunities from public and private organizations.

North America Leads Regional Segment in Contrast Media Injectors Market

The contrast media injectors market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The significant share of North America is attributed to the increasing installation of diagnostic imaging equipment, the rising number of contrast-mediated scans, the growing incidence of target diseases, and expanding research activities.

