Secure I.T. Environments boosts energy efficiency at Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s data centre
Return on Investment to be achieved in under 1.8 years, with reduced running costs.
This has been a very successful project delivered on time and in budget, that will enable us to achieve our energy efficiency goals and sets the stage for our future technology aspirations.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE), one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of mechanical and electrical upgrades to improve energy efficiency at the primary data centre of St Mary’s Hospital, Isle of Wight NHS Trust. The trust serves an offshore population of more than 140,000.
— Jake Gully, Digital Operations Technical Architect, Isle of Wight NHS Trust
The data centre was originally designed and installed by SITE in 2008, but the trust wanted to take advantage of new energy efficient and sustainable technologies, whilst also redesigning the data centre to accommodate 14 racks, with a maximum data centre load of 80kW. The upgrade recommendations specified and implemented by SITE will allow the trust to reach its data centre target cooling PUE of 1.15 or lower and is projected to achieve its return on investment in less than 1.8 years.
Works on the data centre included:
• Design new rack layout to support future load requirements
• Implement Cold Aisle Containment to new and existing racks
• Supply and install 4x DMA030D GEA Multi-DENCO Energy Efficient DX ai conditioning units with external condensers
• Replace UPS with a new energy efficient Riello MPW PWC 300 Multipower UPS solution capable of 40-minutes autonomy at 80kW load
• Upgrade fire suppression layout for new rack arrangement, and replace existing fire suppression with environmentally friendly Novec system
• Undertake electrical and raised flooring works to support new data centre configuration
• Responsibly dispose of removed equipment
Jake Gully, Digital Operations Technical Architect at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said, “This has been a very successful project delivered on time and in budget, that will enable us to achieve our energy efficiency goals and sets the stage for our future technology aspirations. SITE care about the quality of their work, and it has been a real team effort from design to completion.”
Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, added, “As the original designers of the data centre at St Mary’s Hospital, this project has been a clear reminder, if one were needed, that the pace of development in data centre technology to improve energy efficiency shows no signs of slowing. We look forward to continuing to support the fantastic IT team at St Mary’s Hospital with the ongoing maintenance of the upgraded data centre.”
About Secure I.T. Environments Ltd
Secure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.
The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.
Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.
SITE PR team
Ginger PR Ltd
+44 1932 485300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube