The Oncology Institute Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

CERRITOS, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, LLC (“TOI”) (NASDAQ: TOI) one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, to be followed by a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13747491. The replay will be available until Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.theoncologyinstitute.com/.

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute, Inc. and its affiliates (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 110+ employed clinicians and over 70 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

